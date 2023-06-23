Diablo 4 Sanguine Chapel Dungeon Guide

Sanguine Chapel is a dungeon filled with vampires and zombies that you must get rid of to unlock a Rogue-exclusive legendary aspect in Diablo 4.

Located on the far side of Fractured Peaks, Sanguine Chapel is where you must also defeat the Blood Bishop, an overwhelming mini-boss who awaits you at the end of the dungeon.

You will automatically unlock Sanguine Chapel by completing the main campaign quest called Light’s Projection.

Sanguine Chapel location in Diablo 4

Sanguine Chapel is located on the eastern edge of Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4, a location called Seat of the Heavens.

Do note that the closest waypoint is Bear Tribe Refuge which is north of Rimescar Cavern. If you have not unlocked that waypoint, you will have no other choice but to make a lengthy trip from Kyovashad to Sanguine Chapel.

Sanguine Chapel completion rewards

If you are able to successfully complete the Sanguine Chapel dungeon in Diablo 4, you will unlock the Energizing Aspect in your Codex of Power.

This legendary aspect is exclusive to the Rogue class. Every time you damage an elite enemy with a basic skill, your Rogue character will generate bonus energy.

Sanguine Chapel dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Sanguine Chapel is a long and lengthy dungeon with lots of twists and turns. You should be ready to put in some time while completing the following objectives.

Bring the mechanical boxes to their pedestals

Your first objective is going to be finding two mechanical boxes on the lower side of Sanguine Chapel and bringing them back to their pedestals.

Once you find the boxes, you will have to fight with various elite mobs protecting the boxes from you. You can only collect these boxes one at a time.

Clear the Defiled Undercroft

Once you reach the Defiled Undercroft, you must clear out all of the rooms. There are several vampiric enemies here that need to be put down.

Defeat the Blood Bishop Boss

The boss of Sanguine Chapen’s dungeon in Diablo 4 is the Blood Bishop. He looks pretty overwhelming but is actually slow and sluggish. You can take advantage of that with your own mobility and dash skills.

He can attack you in three ways which are violet fog projectiles, command grab, and Flesh. You can dodge the violet fog projectiles as he attacks you, which you will see on the front side of the boss.

Flesh boils will appear on the ground and do damage in AoE after a certain period of time. You can eliminate those boils before they destroy themselves as it could take a good amount of your Hp.

Lastly, the command grab can be dodged easily with the right movement, and if you get into his grab, he will suck the blood out of you to heal himself.