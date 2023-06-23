Diablo 4 Rimescar Cavern Dungeon Guide

Rimescar Cavern is another dungeon in Diablo 4 where you will encounter various elite enemies, Ice Clansmen, skeletons, bears, and a boss at the end.

These elite enemies are three sacrificial flesh restricting your way in narrowed-down corridors of the dungeon by sending various enemies.

This article will help you to know how to reach the location of Rimescar Cavern, what rewards will you get by completing the dungeon and a boss, and also you will get to know to strategy to bring down the boss.

Rimescar Cavern location in Diablo 4

Rimescar Cavern lies directly east of Kyovashad in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4. Its dungeon entrance is located in the northeastern corner of Malnok.

Unfortunately, the closest waypoint to Rimescar Cavern is Kyovashad. You will have to make the journey on foot.

Keep in mind that you need to complete the Malnok stronghold first to unlock the Rimescar Cavern dungeon in Diablo 4.

Rimescar Cavern completion rewards

Completing the Rimescar Cavern dungeon is going to unlock the Aspect of Plunging Darkness in Diablo 4.

This legendary aspect is exclusive to the Necromancer class. It improves your Bone Prison skill to create a pool of blight that deals additional damage per second.

Rimescar Cavern dungeon walkthrough

Rimescar Cavern Dungeon is full of ice clansmen and elite enemies which do heavy damage. These enemies use their abilities to slow down your movement. They will use freeze debuffs on your character so your mobility can be reduced.

Destroy the Sacrificial Flesh

The main objective of Rimescar Cavern dungeon is to look for three sacrificial flesh to finish them.

The corridors of this dungeon are quite narrow and long in a way but the size of the dungeon is not large enough, so keep in mind to not get stuck in the corridor.

During you are making your way to the sacrificial flesh, many of the enemies will come to become a shield to the constructs.

Travel to the Uncharted Depths

When you are finished clearing the sacrificial flesh, you make your move to the next dungeon. As you travel, you will find a room that will lock you up and send many elite enemies and monsters.

Clear the room to proceed further.

Destroy the Ice Barrier

Once you killed all of those enemies, you can move to the next room where you will find the Ice Barrier, which becomes a barrier to getting into the room of the boss.

Defeat the Khazra Abomination boss

The boss of Rimescar Cavern which you will find in the room is Khazra Abomination. This boss is not that hard to bring down with the right strategy.

He mostly does AoE damages on the ground which you can escape by using your ability to kite and dodge as much as possible to his damages with the help of kite.

The boss utmost try to get as much as close, because he does immense damage in AoE. If you try to make your way far from him, he will use his ability to come close to you, so he can shoot its AoE which will result in slowing you down and doing damage for a certain period of time.

He will damage you with three types of attack which you need to dodge. The first attack will be a claw-swinging in a small radius.

The second attack is slamming claws again in AoE with more damage than the first attack and lastly, the last attack is Run and Smash which you need to be careful about it.

Make sure that you always try to dodge his AoE attacks to successfully defeat him.