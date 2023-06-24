Diablo 4 Whispering Vault Dungeon Guide

The Whispering Vault is another dungeon you can encounter in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4.

If you have picked up the “In the Name of Love” side quest, you will need to head inside the dungeon to retrieve the cleaver.

Either way, the Whispering Vault needs to be completed to unlock another aspect in your Codex of Power. This is particularly in the case of Rogue players because you get the Aspect of Unstable Imbuements from the Whispering Vault.

Whispering Vault location in Diablo 4

The Whispering Vault dungeon is located on the eastern border of Dry Steppes in Diablo 4. If you have unlocked Fate’s Retreat waypoint in the northern section of Chambatar Ridge, reaching the dungeon is going to be easy.

If not, be ready for a long trip. The closest town here is Ked Bardu and it is located on the opposite, western border of Dry Steppes. If you are traveling to the Whispering Vault from Ked Bardu, make sure to have your mount.

There is also the Hidden Overlook waypoint in Jakha Basin that we highly recommend you to unlock as soon as possible. This serves as a central point to many dungeons in the area.

Whispering Vault completion rewards

The Whispering Vault is another dungeon that should interest Rogue players in Diablo 4 because you are going to unlock the Aspect of Unstable Imbuements.

This is an offensive legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that creates an explosion around you after casting an Imbuement skill. Any enemies caught in the explosion will be dealt the same damage and effects of the Imbuement skill used.

Whispering Vault dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Destroy the two Sacred Seals

The first objective that you will get once you enter the Whispering Vault will be to destroy both the Sacred Seals. These can be found at two different locations in this dungeon in Diablo 4. So you will have to do a bit of exploring and killing to reach them as well.

In terms of enemies, you will be facing a lot of them, which will include the Vengeful Spirit, Burning Dead Captain, Banshee, Defiled Magi, etc.

All of these enemies will keep attacking you relentlessly, so it is better to deal with them first before you go out to destroy the Sacred Seals.

Once you find the (Elite) Sacred Seals, you will observe that these are surrounded by hordes of enemies as well, so slay them first and then take out the Sacred Seal.

Repeat this step with the second sacred seal as well, and then you can use teleport to move to the other areas of the Whispering Vault dungeon in Diablo 4.

Travel to the Vault

After being teleported to a large door, it will be unlocked for you, and you can enter the Central Terminus inside the Whispering Vault.

There you will be met with a lot of enemies, which will include the Thundering Burning Dead Acher, Burning Dead Captain, etc. So make quick work of these foes in Diablo 4 and proceed forward to interact with the Channeling Shrine in the Whispering Vault.

Finally, you will reach the Whispering Door, and then you can simply interact with it to open it in Diablo 4. Then you can head inside and go down the stairs to fight the enemy boss.

Defeat the Tomb Lord

The final boss of the Whispering Vault is the Tomb Lord which you are going to encounter in some of the other Diablo 4 dungeons as well.

He is made of bones and skull, and wields a mighty mace to smash your face in. His basic attacks, though, are pretty easy to dodge.

All you have to worry about while fighting the Tomb Lord is the undead minions he summons. Take care of them first and then focus all of your damage on the Tomb Lord to bury him with ease.