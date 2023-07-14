How To Get The Snowveiled Aspect In Diablo 4

Having a defensive capability in your arsenal can be pretty handy as it provides additional survivability against enemies. The Snowveiled Aspect is a defensive legendary aspect for the Sorcerer class in Diablo 4. It allows you to become Unstoppable for 2 seconds when you’re using your Ice Armor skill.

Using this enchantment, you will easily avoid being knocked back or stunned. It is regarded as one of the best Sorcerer aspects in D4. Here is how to get it.

Snowveiled Aspect location in Diablo 4

To add the Snowveiled Aspect to your collection of Sorcerer aspects in Diablo 4, get ready to make your way into Scosglen.

Start from the Cerrigar waypoint and travel southeast. Follow the path highlighted below to reach the Sarat’s Lair dungeon. This is one of the high-level dungeons in the game. You need to be at least level 50 to survive its horrors.

After accessing the dungeon, you must make take out three Silken Spires. Then, you need to travel to the Queen’s Den to defeat the horrifying creature called Sarat. Killing the creature rewards you with the Snowveiled Aspect in Diablo 4.

Snowveiled Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Pairing a defensive Aspect with an offensive build can be a challenge. However, if you choose the right aspects, it can work out in the end.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Snowvielded Aspect can be used with the Frost Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4 because your Ice Armor is going to trigger the aspect.

This will give you additional defensive capability while you use the rest of your skills to annihilate your enemies. With this Aspect, you get bolder and use a riskier strategy with ease since you’ll be protected.