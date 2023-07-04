Diablo 4 Hakan’s Refuge Dungeon Guide

Out of the many dungeons in Diablo 4, you will find the Hakan’s Refuge dungeon in the Kejhistan region. You can farm some good loot in this dungeon and take out enemies like Nangari, Spiders, and Skeletons. This dungeon has a few objectives; completing them will get you the legendary aspect in D4.

We have prepared this walkthrough to help you find the entrance of the Hakan’s Refuge and complete it.

Hakan’s Refuge location in Diablo 4

The Hakan’s Refuge is yet another dungeon in the Kehjistan Region. It is in the Southern Expanse subregion near the Gea Kul Waypoint. Although it is still a bit far on foot, you can eventually reach this location by a bit to the northeast.

Diablo 4 Hakan’s Refuge dungeon walkthrough

The Hakan’s Refuge is a pretty simple and basic dungeon. You are free from any complex tasks such as collecting animus etc. The objectives you need to complete to clear this dungeon are as follows;

Return the two ancient statues to their pedestals to unlock the next area after clearing all the enemies.

Go to the Matriarch’s Den.

Slay the 3 Matriarchs.

This is a relatively small dungeon with little running around, so you quickly clear it out. Farming the Hakan’s Refuge dungeon in D4 is also easy as there are no bosses to fight, making it all the way easier.

The first objective is pretty easy, and you have completed it in many other dungeons, so it is not a problem for you. After completing the first objective, you can enter the Matriarch’s Den, where you must slay three Matriarchs.

Farming is relatively easy. All you need to do is clear the dungeon again and again. After gathering drops and loot, you can travel to towns and sell the stuff you’re not interested in. This can result in achieving wanted materials and extra XP.

For completing the Hakan’s Refuge dungeon in D4, you will get Relentless Berserker’s Aspect. It is an offensive aspect that the Barbarian class can use in Diablo 4.