How To Get Crashstone’s Aspect In Diablo 4

Crashstone’s Aspect is another one of the powerful legendary aspects that you will want to unlock for the Druid class in Diablo 4, especially if your build uses any earthen skills.

This aspect increases your critical strike damage from earth skills when used on a crowd-controlled enemy.

Druid Class made a successful return in Diablo 4 after its previous iteration in Diablo 2. The skills got an overhaul and now the class is perfect for crowd control and dealing AoE damage.

If you have Earth Skills unlocked from your Druid Skill Tree and you want to take down more enemies in a shorter span of time then the Crashstone’s Asepct is for you.

Crashstone’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Crashstone’s Aspect can be collected as a reward for completing the Stockades Dungeon in D4. You can either open your Codex of Power, select Crashstone’s Apsect, and get to the location or you can follow the direction below.

The shortest and the quickest path to the dungeon starts at the Cerrigar Way point located in the same sub-region. Go straight from the waypoint and take the first right. From there you can take another left and the dungeon entrance will be on your right.

The Stockades Dungeon is rather easy to clear. Your first task will be to take down the Scorched Warden and collect the key to the next part of the dungeon.

Then collect Animus and deposit it in the Animus Um before finally coming face-to-face with Resurrected Malice. If you want to go the extra mile, there is the Raethwind Wild Dungeon nearby which you can visit and get yourself the Aspect of Inner Calm.

Crashstone’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The first step towards unlocking the true potential of the Crashstone’s Aspect in Diablo 4 is unlocking the Earth Skills.

Putting together a build centered around Earth Skills and then using this legendary aspect to maximize the damage output is surely going to give every other druid main a run for their money.

There is no hard-and-fast rule but you can start testing with the Land Slide Druid Build. This build is earth skills focused and uses the skills as the primary damage source. You can always experiment with builds of your own and find out what suits you the best.