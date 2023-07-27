How To Get Aspect Of The Unsatiated In Diablo 4

The Aspect of the Unsatiated in Diablo 4 is available to the Druid class and is arguably one of the best Druid aspects among all the Legendary Aspects available in the Codex of Power. This Aspect pairs up quite well with the Shred Skill on the Druid skill tree.

As the Druid class in D4 is experiencing the issue of Spirit Regeneration, the Aspect of the Unsatiated help solve that problem in a way. After imprinting this aspect, if you get a kill with the Shred Skill, the next Werewolf skill will result in increased damage and Spirit Production.

Aspect of the Unsatiated location in Diablo 4

You can find this aspect in random loot dropped by dead enemies. Although we suspect it might take a while to uncover, seeing there is no way to predict, it is coming.

One way to get the aspect of the Unsatiated in D4 is by clearing out the Tormented Ruins dungeon. Luckily, this specific dungeon has no Stronghold to clear first. You can find this dungeon north of the Nevesk Waypoint, a short journey from there.

If you have not yet uncovered this waypoint, head to the Nostrava Waypoint near the Cultist’s Refuge dungeon. Once there, head south, where you can find this dungeon.

Aspect of Unsatiated builds in Diablo 4

Finding a good synergy and balance between the Aspects in your build can take quite some time. Every aspect looks appealing, but there are only certain slots available.

The builds which have a good synergy with the aspect of the Unsatiated in D4 can be seen below:

The Shred Druid Build is quite a good example. This build relies on poison damage and Shred to gain the maximum DPS possible. With this aspect on board, you will never run out of Spirit or Damage.

This Aspect has quite a good synergy with werewolf builds. If your build includes several Werewolf skills and Shred, this aspect is a must-have for you.