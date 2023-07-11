How To Get Energizing Aspect In Diablo 4

The Energizing Aspect can be the game changer if you play as Rogue in Diablo 4. You can generate substantial energy by using your basic skills by damaging Elite enemies due to this aspect.

This aspect is resource-centered as it fills your energy bar and improves your combat potential in D4. With Rogue, you can make use of the restored energy to use other skills to bring down formidable enemies.

You can use this legendary aspect against all the Elite monsters to spam the skills and clear multiple enemies. This becomes important when you are running nightmare dungeons since you are going to need all the resources you can get.

Energizing Aspect location in Diablo 4

To get Energizing Aspect in Diablo 4, you need to overcome all obstacles in the Sanguine Chapel dungeon. Make your way toward the Seat of the Heavens, found in the region of Fractured peaks in D4.

You should use the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint to quickly reach the dungeon and complete the objectives to get the Energizing aspect. Moreover, the waypoint also gives access to several other dungeons.

You can find the Hoarfrost Demise dungeon on the north, Zenith on the northeast, and Rimescar Cavern on the south.

You can also access the Malnok stronghold and Anica’s Claim dungeon from the same waypoint. So you should unlock this waypoint as soon as possible in D4.

Energizing Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Energizing Aspect can be included in builds that use core skills to generate energy in Diablo 4. There are several such skills that you can opt for as a Rogue player, and incorporating this aspect will boost the energy generation of the skills.