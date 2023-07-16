How To Get Torturous Aspect In Diablo 4

If you’re looking for the best Necromancer Aspect in Diablo 4, definitely keep an eye out for the Torturous Aspect. This is a utility Aspect that grants a stun each time you hit an enemy directly with the Iron Maiden skill.

Granted that not many builds for the Necromancer Class use the Iron Maiden skill very often, but the ones that do can find a great benefit from using this Aspect, and improve the overall build in turn.

All in all, even if you don’t plan on using it in any specific build, you still have to select the proper skills from the Necromancer Skill Tree before setting out to use this Aspect.

Torturous Aspect location in Diablo 4

If you want to add the Torturous Aspect to your collection in the Codex of Power, you must obtain it from the Deserted Underpass Dungeon in Diablo 4. This Dungeon is located in the Caldeum subregion of Kehjistan.

The closest waypoint to its location is the Denshar Waypoint, which is located a short distance northwest of the Deserted Underpass. From the Waypoint, simply follow the route leading into Caldeum to reach the dungeon.

Once inside, there are only two objectives you have to complete to get your hands on the Torturous Aspect. You first have to defeat a couple of enemies before reaching the Slithering Grounds. Then, you must defeat the Ward of Eyes boss to conquer the dungeon.

Torturous Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Utility Aspects are always a great choice to add to your D4 builds, whether you are playing with a Necromancer, Rogue, Sorcerer, or any other class, etc.

The Torturous Aspect allows Necromancers to stun any enemy that they deal damage to directly via the Iron Maiden skill. Though the Stun bonus is a great one overall and can be used with most builds, the requirement to get the bonus really cuts the numbers down.

This is because not all classes in Diablo 4 prioritize or even obtain the Iron Maiden skill. Therefore, only the few that do will make good use of this Aspect.

An example of this is the Blood Vampire Necromancer build. The main point of this build is to create a high enough DPS while also maintaining a constant or high HP by stealing life from enemies.

The Iron Maiden is an important skill in this build that allows the Necromancer to curse an area that contains enemies and deals damage to them. Since this Skill is meant to be used a lot with this build, we can use that to our advantage and add the Torturous Aspect to it.

This way, we can basically get a free stun every time we use the Iron Maiden skill, which greatly improves the overall build in turn.