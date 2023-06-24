Diablo 4 Guulrahn Slums Dungeon Guide

In Diablo 4, Guulrahn Slums is a dungeon that is not available from the start. You need to reach a certain level in the game to unlock this dungeon. You will unlock this dungeon while progressing through Act 3, probably after completing the Loose Threads quest in D4.

This is quite a big dungeon with a boss fight, but still, you can complete it without much trouble.

Where to find Guulrahn Slums dungeon in Diablo 4

The Guulrahn Slums dungeon is in Dry Steppes Area. To be precise, it is in the Jakha Basin subregion of Dry Steppes. This dungeon is near the Guulrahn Canals dungeon and is next to the Hidden Overlook waypoint.

Diablo 4 Guulrahn Slums dungeon walkthrough

This dungeon is huge and can take up some time to complete. The list of objectives is as follows;

Free all of the Prisoners.

Defeat the Elite monster to gain access to the next area.

Defeat all the Enemies.

Defeat the Boss.

The prisoners are locked in cages and cells at the beginning of the Guulrahn Slums in D4. Keep an eye on the minimap so you don’t accidentally leave any behind as you progress through the dungeon. After you’ve set everyone free, you will face an Elite enemy. Defeat this monster to gain the key, which unlocks the next area.

As you enter this area, entire mobs of enemies will come at you. Make sure you have CC skills to avoid Crowd Control in Diablo 4. Defeating these enemies will grant you access to the boss arena.

Defeat Resurrected Malice

The boss spawned in this dungeon is the Resurrected Malice. This boss can land devastating blows in AoE attacks and give you a Vulnerable Debuff. This debuff can stay long, so avoid it at all costs. You can tell the attacks from their directions.

If the attack is directed towards you, you can easily dodge it. But if the attack is in various directions, it is likely a vulnerable debuff. You can defeat the Resurrected Malice in D4 with a proper strategy.

After defeating the Resurrected Malice, Guulrahn Slums dungeon will reward you with a Legendary Aspect, Splintering Aspect from the Codex of Power. This Aspect can be used only by the Necromancer Class.