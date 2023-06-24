Diablo 4 Shifting City Dungeon Guide

The Shifting City is a medium-sized dungeon where you are going to spend more time exploring than killing. The dungeon is actually not that large but its objectives are designed to make you walk a lot.

Completing this particular dungeon may be very resourceful for you if you are aiming for a good Rogue Build in Diablo 4. You will unlock a special aspect that is limited to the rogue class only, so make sure to add this dungeon to your clearing list in Diablo 4.

Shifting City location in Diablo 4

The Shifting City dungeon is located in the southeastern pocket of Dry Steppes in Diablo 4.

The closest waypoint is the Ruins of Qara-Yisu in the south which you will have unlocked since you need to conquer the Qara-Yisu ruins stronghold to gain access to the Shifting City.

You can also reach the Shifting City dungeon by making your way from the Nevesk waypoint in the Desolate Highlands in the east or the Hidden Overlook waypoint in Jakha Basin in the north.

Shifting City completion rewards

If you are able to complete the Shifting City dungeon, you will unlock the Rogue-exclusive Ravenous Aspect in Diablo 4.

This resource-type legendary aspect will allow you to generate more energy for a few seconds after killing a Vulnerable enemy.

Shifting City dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

The Shifting City requires you to run around a lot, so make sure to bring your best boots and mobility skills.

Return the Ancient Statues to the pedestal

Once you enter the Shifting City, your first objective will be to find the Ancient Statues by exploring the dungeon.

You need to bring them back to the pedestal in order to open the way forward. Do note that you can carry only one statue at a time, so you will have to make two trips.

The dungeon will be littered with beasts and demons such as the Fallen, Fallen Shaman, Fallen Overseer, etc. So you need to deal with them first before exploring the dungeon.

Travel to the Ruins of Anguish

So your next task will be to go through that door and travel to the Ruins of Anguish in Diablo 4. Midway, you will be ambushed by some Fallen and Mirroring Fallen Shamans, so make sure to kill them all.

By taking out these enemies, the mist blocking the pathway will disappear, and you can go enter the Ruins of Anguish area in the Shifting City dungeon.

Collect and deposit Animus

Your next objective is going to be familiar if you have completed Anica’s Claim in Diablo 4. You need to collect Animus by killing Animus Carriers in the Shifting City. This requires more exploration, and you need to be careful because the carriers are elite enemies.

Once you have collected all of the required Animus, deposit it in the Animus Urn to open the door to the boss room.

Defeat the Tomb Lord

The Tomb Lord is a massive beast, and in terms of physical appearance, he will be covered in bones. Moreover, this adversary will resort to using necromancy in Diablo 4. He will be wielding a giant staff and will use ranged attacks on you, which you need to evade.

Furthermore, this enemy boss will create a vacuum vortex along with a circular wall in the form of large spikes around you to trap you in it as well.

Then he will unleash mobs at you if you are caught in his vortex attack, so make sure to dodge his attacks and try to keep out of his attacking range as well in Diablo 4.

So save your strong attacks to take down this enemy boss, and eventually, after hitting him with some good powerful shots, you will be able to defeat the Tomb Lord in Diablo 4.

In doing so, you will salvage the Gold drops along with a rare and magic item. You will get some random loot, e.g. the Iron Wand, etc., in Diablo 4.