Diablo 4 Den Mother Boss Guide 

Den Mother is an enemy boss that appears to be an oversized werewolf. She is far worse than an ordinary werewolf and will prove to be quite a challenge. You will get to face the Den Mother twice at different locations.

As a reward for taking her down, you will get an aspect, experience points, and gold along with some equipment. If you’re interested in getting all these rewards then read on as we tell you how to take out the Den Mother in D4.

Where to find Den Mother in Diablo 4

The Den Mother spawns as a boss in two dungeons. The Light’s Watch and Aldurwood. Below is how to get to them.

Light’s Watch

Light’s Watch is a dungeon in the Fractured Peaks region. You can get there by going East of the Desolate Highlands and then going North of the Krol Forest. Clear out the enemy hordes within this dungeon and you’ll find the Den Mother at the end.

Aldurwood

Aldurwood is a dungeon in the Scosglen region. To get to it, you need to go West from The Shrouded Moors and then North from the Daudur Peats in Diablo 4. Clear the dungeon and reach the end to find the Den Mother at the end.

How to defeat Den Mother in Diablo 4

The Den Mother prefers close combat you need to be careful of her overwhelming attacks and evade them as much as possible. She will start her initial attack with a vicious Claw Slash. Simply dodge her attack and avoid getting hit by it in Diablo 4.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once you manage to bring Den Mother’s health to 70 percent she will use her second attack in the form of “Red Miasma Pools”. She will hit the ground constantly and in doing, 6 pools of red miasma will suddenly appear all around you. Avoid stepping in any one of these as you will get heavy damage from them.

The Den Mother will also resort to using Stealth Tactics. She will disappear momentarily from the battlefield and then re-emerge to strike you back.

She will also summon small demon wolves to help her out. Finally, she will use a Charge Attack at you while striking you twice with her claw slashes in Diablo 4. To evade it by timing it right and proceed to attack her back in a manner of your choosing.

Den Mother rewards and loot

After you finally manage to defeat Den Mother, you will be rewarded with Gold, XP, and some other rare items.

Apart from that you will have unlocked the Aspect of Conflagration if you fight her at Light’s Watch. You will unlock the Aspect of Reanimation if you defeat the Den Mother in Aldurwood in Diablo 4.