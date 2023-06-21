Diablo 4 Zenith Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 has a vast range of Dungeons available throughout the map. These dungeons are not only challenging, but they also provide players with some unique aspects upon dungeon completion. Rewards depend upon the complexity of the dungeon. Zenith dungeon in Diablo 4 is a challenging dungeon that is hard for solo players to complete.

But you don’t have to worry, as we will cover everything about this dungeon in D4, so you can even complete it on your own.

Where to find the Zenith Dungeon in Diablo 4

To find this dungeon in D4, you must head to the Fractured Peaks region. You can find it on the border of Kor Valar. To get here quickly, players can use the Bear Tribe Refuge waypoint in the Seat of the Heavens.

Players must explore all the mentioned region’s vicinities to unlock this dungeon. Only doing this will help the dungeon appear on the map. It starts near a cave in the frozen mountains.

Diablo 4 Zenith dungeon walkthrough

Like other dungeons, Zenith has numerous enemies waiting ahead. Playing this dungeon in a team rather than going solo is advisable. There are a total of 6 main objectives associated with the Zenith Dungeon. The last object comprises the final boss fight as well. All the Zenith dungeon objectives in D4 are listed and discussed briefly ahead.

Slay the Resurrected Guards

Travel to the Cavern of Self Exile

Activate the Levers

Return the Bloodstone to the Pedestal

Activate the Frozen Statue

Defeat the Blood Bishop

As evident by the name, you must defeat the Resurrected Guards in the first objective. You will encounter the side enemies first assisting these giants. There are a total of 2 Guards that you need to kill. After that, you will move toward the second objective.

Move to the Cavern area; the next objective is to activate the Levers. You must take out foes attacking you before activating the levers. Simply interacting with the levers will activate them. Now you can move towards the fourth objective in the D4 Zenith dungeon.

In Zenith Dungeon, there are a total of 3 bloodstones that you need to find. Find, pick, and return them to the pedestal one by one. Once done, the objective will update to activate the Frozen Statue. Activating the statue will reveal the boss hiding inside, and the boss fight will start.

Blood Bishop boss fight

This big red giant boss in D4 has good attacking capabilities at close range. You must use the ranged attacks as your primary counter to win the fight. Once the Blood Bishop boss is defeated, you will be declared victorious, ending the dungeon. You will get Recharging Aspect for completing the Zenith Dungeon in Diablo 4.