How To Get Enshrouding Aspect In Diablo 4

The Rogue-exclusive Enshrouding Aspect adds a layer of defense to your character in Diablo 4. The aspect summons a Dark Shroud shadow that reduces damage taken from enemies. The shadow gets triggered only when you are still for a couple of seconds.

It means you can take more hits from the enemies without worrying about much of your health. This is a significant aspect if you like to play it safe during the combats.

You should unlock the defensive skills from the Rogue skill tree and combine them with this aspect to become a powerful force in D4. So without waiting further, let us dive into the location of Enshrouding Aspect in Diablo 4.

Enshrouding Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Enshrouding Aspect is locked behind the Ghoa Ruins dungeon in D4. You can get to the dungeon by moving toward Toxic Fens, a Hawezar subregion.

You can quickly reach the dungeon by using the Vyeresz stronghold waypoint. The waypoint is on the northwest side of the dungeon and opens your access to other dungeons like Leviathan’s Maw, Ruins of Eridu, and Shadow Plunge.

Enshrouding Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Rogues mostly rely on dodging and evading enemy hits to stay alive in D4, but the Enshrouding Aspect gives you another option to mitigate damage taken.

