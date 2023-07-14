How To Get Bladedancer’s Aspect In Diablo 4

Bladedancer’s Aspect in Diablo 4 is an offensive Rogue class aspect that enhances the damage by Twisting Blades’s ability. The damage of your revolving weapon will increase by 20-30%, depending on how far the weapon had to travel before returning.

Throwing your weapons further will only increase the damage you deal with Bladedancer’s aspect in D4. You can use the aspect on an Amulet to increase the power of the aspect by 50%. Imprint it on a 2-handed weapon to increase its power by 100%.

All this makes Bladedancer’s aspect one of the best Rogue aspects in Diablo 4. You should unlock Bladedancer’s Aspect for Rogue and unlock Twisting Blades skill from the Rogue skill tree to use the aspect.

Bladedancer’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

To get the Bladedancer’s Aspect, you must complete Jalal’s Vigil dungeon in Diablo 4. Before we direct you to the dungeon, we must clarify that Jalal’s Vigil dungeon is unavailable from the start. You must progress in the Scosglen region campaign to unlock it in D4.

Jalal’s Vigil dungeon is in The Shrouded Moors region of Scosglen. You find the dungeon in the eastern limits of The Dark Heaths area of The Shrouded Moors. Besides the dungeon, there is a random chance of getting this aspect from the legendaries drop.

Bladedancer’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Twisting Blade Rogue build is the best build for Rogue that utilizes Bladedancer’s Aspect. The build makes use of Twisting Blades and Poison Trap skills. The build uses Twisting Blades and the Bladedancer’s Aspect to land multiple hits and deal poison and physical damage in D4.

The fast attacks will also allow players to apply poison status ailments to all enemies. For stronger enemies, you can throw your weapon and then run in close to allow the weapon hit the enemies multiple times.

Since the build requires players to stay close to their enemies, you must also invest in skills that reduce damage taken for enemies close to you and poisoned enemies. All these skills combine to make an S-tier build for players in Diablo 4.

Bladedancer’s Aspect not working issue

Bladedancer’s Aspect in D4 has a bug that doesn’t reduce the cooldown of the Twisting Blades skill as it is supposed to. Twisting Blades Rogue build benefits the fact that you can use Twisting Blades in your death trap and get cooldown reduction, but this feature seems to be bugged and might make it awkward to use the aspect and skill in sync.