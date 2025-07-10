How To Cure Mummy Rot In Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is full of tools and spells at your disposal. However, to make things square, your enemies can also use some afflictions that can put your whole party in danger. One such status ailment is Mummy Rot in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This status ailment is caused by rotten mummies found in the sewers of the Lower City during Act 3. This ailment is one of the scariest ones in the game, as it not only reduces your HP but also stops you from healing for 20 turns.

In this guide, we will tell you how to avoid this dreaded ailment and how you can cure it via various methods if you somehow manage to get it.

What is Mummy Rot in Baldur’s Gate 3

Mummy Rot is a status condition in Baldur’s Gate 3 that reduces the HP of the afflicted party member by 8. This condition lasts for 20 turns, and during this time, you can’t be healed.

This is one of the worst status ailments in Baldur’s Gate 3. Not only does it reduce your HP, but it also stops you and other party members from healing you. Even if you get downed and your party member revives you, this status effect doesn’t remove.

Mummy enemies can keep inflicting this status effect, thus prolonging the turns during which you can’t be healed. The attack inflicts this effect called the Rotting Fist, and the enemies that deal it are usually rotten mummies.

You won’t come across these enemies normally, and the only time you will meet them is during your visit to the Lower City. You will visit the area during Mystic Carrion’s quest. Here, you will face a rotten mummy and its minions that will keep inflicting Mummy Rot on you indefinitely.

Methods to Cure Mummy Rot

As Mummy Rot is a curse according to its description, you can cure it by using the Remove Curse spell. This is a level 3 Abjuration spell that Wizards, Clerics, and Warlocks can learn upon reaching level 5.

This spell can be cast by using a level 3 spell slot or higher. It instantly removes all Hexes and Curses from the person it is cast upon.

If you have Gale or Shadowheart in your party, there is a chance they will have learnt this spell by now. You can also learn this spell from a scroll or cast it by using a scroll, but scrolls are very rare and difficult to come by.

Mummy Rot in Baldur’s Gate 3 can also be cured by using a Long Rest at your campsite.

The last way to cure this ailment is by using the Greater Restoration spell. It is a level 5 Abjuration spell that can be learned by Wizards, Clerics, and Druids at level 9.

This spell removes all curses, charms, petrification, or stun from you or the party member that is afflicted with them.

So, in short, to cure Mummy Rot, you must have a spellcaster in your party. If the spellcaster is a healer, it will make things much easier for you and your party members.

If you don’t have access to the spells mentioned above, we recommend that you fight mummies from a distance to reduce the chance of getting afflicted by the dreaded Mummy Rot in Baldur’s Gate 3.