How To Get The Ravenous Aspect In Diablo 4

The diverse and complex playstyle of Diablo 4’s Rogue Class can leave many players struggling to manage their Energy and Resource. With managing Resources being such an important mechanic, players must find other ways to do it without compromising on playstyle.

This is where the Ravenous Aspect comes in. This is a resource management Aspect that grants the Rogue a boost in Energy Regen after killing a Vulnerable enemy.

As such, you’ll need to select the corresponding skills from the Rogue Skill Tree that will inflict the Vulnerable condition on enemies, and then proc it to benefit from this Aspect.

Ravenous Aspect location in Diablo 4

Obtaining the Ravenous Aspect and adding it to your Codex of Power is as simple as clearing out a dungeon. Each dungeon in Diablo 4 holds its own unique Legendary Aspect within.

For the Ravenous Aspect, this is the Shifting City Dungeon. This dungeon is located on the northern edge of the Qara Yisu subregion of the Dry Steppes.

In the south of this subregion is another dungeon called the Pallid Delve Dungeon, which has its own specific Legendary Aspect.

The closest waypoint to the Sifting City Dungeon is the Ruis of Qara Yisu Waypoint. However, you will first have to clear out the Ruins of Qara Yisu Stronghold before you can access the Waypoint and hence the Dungeon.

Once you have gained access to the waypoint, all you have to do is travel a few minutes north from it to reach the dungeon. Head inside and defeat the Tomb Lord to get your hands on the Ravenous Aspect.

Ravenous Aspect builds in Diablo 4

The Ravenous Aspect is an amazing Legendary Aspect that can be utilized by most Rogue builds in the game. An example of such a build would be the Vampire Rogue build. This build focuses on regenerating health by killing enemies since the Rogue Class sacrifices overall defensive potential for flexibility.

Along with being able to lifesteal, this build also keeps the focus on increasing its overall DPS. Moreover, this build relies on keeping enemies Vulnerable to increase damage. We can build on this to our advantage by using Vulnerable enemies to generate Energy with the help of this Aspect.

Similarly, the Twisting Blades Rogue build is a complex one that relies mainly on the Twisting Blades skill, as you would have guessed. However, its playstyle is very complex, since it has a difficult skill rotation and weak defenses.

Therefore, this build uses the Shadow Step and the Teleport skills to compensate for it. With lots of skill usage in this build – energy regeneration becomes quite important.

Hence why, the Ravenous Aspect works very well with the Twisting Blades Rogue build as well.