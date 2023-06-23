Diablo 4 Buried Halls Dungeon Guide

The Buried Halls dungeon in Diablo 4 is a bit different from all other dungeons as it doesn’t have many objectives to complete before you can fight the main boss. But the objective you must complete before fighting the boss will take some time.

Like all the Dungeons in D4, Buried Halls will reward you with a Legendary Aspect on its completion.

Where to find Buried Halls dungeon in Diablo 4

To find the Buried Halls dungeon in D4, you need to get to Jakha Basin. You can find this area inside the Dry Steppes region. The map above will help you out in finding the dungeon location quickly. The Accursed Wastes and Saraan Caldera are two areas close to the dungeon.

Hidden Overlook waypoint, next to Guulrahn Slums will provide the quickest route to the Buried Halls dungeon in Diablo 4. However, if you don’t have that you can always make your way from the Ruins of Qara Yisu stronghold after conquering it.

Diablo 4 Buried Halls dungeon walkthrough

As you move through the dungeon, you will see a lot of enemies. However, you will never feel trapped due to the vast area, as you have so much place to dodge these enemies. After killing and dodging some of these enemies, as you come to the last part of this dungeon, there is a dungeon boss waiting for you.

Unlike other dungeons, where you have several objectives to complete, you only need to help 5x Prisoners escape the Buried Halls in D4. However, as the dungeon is huge, it will take a long time to find these Prisoners. To find Prisoners, you can take help from your mini-map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

As you pass through different locations, do check your mini-map. Minimap will give you a marker showing Prisoner’s location when someone is nearby. Once you free 5x Prisoners, you will get a key that will help you unlock the door to boss fight.

Resurrected Malice boss fight

Once you unlock the door to boss arena, you will see a green ghost appearance boss, Resurrected Malice, ready to knock you down. This is one of the most potent dungeon bosses and can perform various attacks.

Resurrected Malice’s major ability in Diablo 4 is taking control of souls. Therefore, as you begin the battle, he will summon two souls to assist him in his fight. Besides this, you should always be vigilant when fighting against Resurrected Malice, as he can throw Spirit Orbs over you, which will damage you.

Once you have defeated Resurrected Malice in D4, you will get a lot of gold, rare items, and magic items. Like, all other dungeons in Diablo 4, as you complete objectives in Buried Halls, you will get a Rapid Aspect. This Aspect will speed up your basic skills, thus making them more efficient.