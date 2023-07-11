How To Get Aspect Of The Dire Whirlwind In Diablo 4

The Whirlwind is perhaps the most iconic skill from the Barbarian skill tree in Diablo 4, which you can further improve by tenfolds by imprinting the Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind on your gear.

With this legendary aspect, the Barbarian class can improve their critical strike chance when using Whirlwind. If you have enough Fury generation, you can keep using the skill because the longer you hold the Whirlwind, the more critical strike chance you get.

Since the Whirlwind is a major part of the Barbarian build, you can consider this as one of the best Barbarian aspects in Diablo 4.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind location in Diablo 4

Make your way to the Strand inside the Scosglen region. Here, as shown on the map below, you are going to find the Garan Hold dungeon in the east. You need to complete this dungeon to unlock the Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind in Diablo 4.

You must use the Corbach waypoint to reach the location of the dungeon, as it is very close to the point. Additionally, the same waypoint unlocks access to other dungeons, such as Luban’s Rest and Domhaine Tunnels in Diablo 4.

If you want to reach the Moordaine Lodge stronghold, this waypoint can come in handy in D4. You just have to go through all the objectives of the dungeon to get the aspect as a reward.

Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind builds in Diablo 4

You can make the most of this aspect by using it in your Whirlwind Barbarian build in Diablo 4. This build makes the most sense since you can only use the aspect with the Whirlwind skill.

The sole purpose of this build is to inflict as much damage as possible while inflicting bleed on the enemies.

The aspect not only improves your critical strike chance but also extends the period in which your chances of hitting such attacks increase. This offensive aspect is perfect for the Whirlwind core skill in Diablo 4.