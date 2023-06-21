Diablo 4 Iron Hold Dungeon Guide

Diablo 4 contains numerous dungeons throughout the game, each with its specialty. Some are for the boss fights, and some are for the loot. The Ruins of Rakhat Keep in the Hawezar region has three dungeons, the most popular of which is the Diablo 4 Iron Hold dungeon.

This dungeon has a lot of loot-farming opportunities and rewards for you in Diablo 4. Not just loot and rewards, you will also get to fight a boss in this dungeon.

Where to find Iron Hold dungeon in Diablo 4

To find the dungeon, you must head to the Ruins of Rakhwat Keep location, which you can see on the map below. Inside it, you will find the Iron Hold dungeon in D4. There is also a waypoint here that you can use for fast Traveling.

Players can fast-travel to this waypoint. Once there, travel to the North, and you will reach the starting point for the Iron Hold Dungeon.

Diablo 4 Iron Hold dungeon walkthrough

Each dungeon has its own specific objectives. Iron Hold has a total of five objectives. All these objectives are listed and discussed below.

Slay the Malevolent Spector and collect the Jailer’s Key.

Use the Jailor’s key to open the locked door.

Travel to the Halls of Malice.

Return the Bloodstone to the pedestal.

Defeat the Scourage of the Land.

Slay the Malevolent Spector and collect the Jailer’s Key

Once in the dungeon, this is the first objective you will get. There are many doors in the dungeon, but shortly into the dungeon, you will find a big locked door. To unlock this door, you need to defeat the Malevolent Spector. Once you defeat it, you will get the Jailer’s key in Diablo 4.

While going through this objective, you will encounter many small enemies, but defeating them is not challenging. It’s entirely up to you whether you want to kill or leave them behind.

Use the Jailor’s key to open the locked door

After getting the key, your objective will change. Now you must use the key to open the big locked door, and the new objective, “Travel to the Halls of Malice,” will begin.

Travel to the Halls of Malice

Once the door is opened, start moving towards the Hall of Malice. The entrance to the Hall in the D4 Iron Hold dungeon is blocked. To open it, you must defeat a set of enemies present there. After that, visit the Halls of Malice. The moment you get there, your new objective will start.

Return the Bloodstone to the pedestal

While exploring the Halls of Malice, you will see Bloodstone pedestals there. This objective has two parts. The first one is finding the Bloodstones. The second part is to return them to the pedestal. However, it’s not as simple as it seems.

The bloodstones are guarded by the Wardens and their assisting small enemies. Each of the wardens is protecting a Bloodstone. First, you must defeat any of them and return the Bloodstone to its pedestal.

You need to pick them up and return them to the pedestal individually. Once you return both of them, a door will get unlocked, leading you to the Scourage of the Land, the dungeon boss in Diablo 4. The next objective is to beat the boss.

Defeat the Scourage of the Land

Iron Hold Dungeon in D4 also has a boss fight at the end. However, defeating the Scourage of the Land boss is not challenging. Once you have completed this final objective, the dungeon will reward you with the Legendary Fastblood Aspect.

This legendary aspect belongs to the Necromancer class of D4. Fastblood Aspect allows a reduction in the Ultimate Cooldown for a couple of seconds. But this can only be done while using Blood Orbs.

Farming in Diablo 4 Iron Hold Dungeon

In Diablo 4, every player is busy finding ways to collect legendary loot. D4 game mechanic involves resetting the dungeon, which ultimately allows the player to play a dungeon repeatedly to farm some loot.

Iron Hold Dungeon is a good choice for loot. It has a lot of elite enemies that reward legendary loot. Playing this dungeon repeatedly is very beneficial in getting hands over some valuables in the game.