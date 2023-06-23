Diablo 4 Dead Man’s Dredge Dungeon Guide

Dead Man’s Dredge Dungeon is one of the best farming spots in Diablo 4. Werewolves and Ghouls inhabit this dungeon in great numbers.

This is a great dungeon to do repeatedly if you are looking to power-level your character to level 50 quickly.

The Dead Man’s Dredge is a short and easy-to-do dungeon that can be cleared in a short while. There is no final boss in this dungeon which makes it even better. Here is where you can find it and complete it.

Dead Man’s Dredge location in Diablo 4

Dead Man’s Dredge is located on the eastern edge of the Fractured Peaks Region. Specifically, it lies in the eastern section of the Gale Valley sub-region. It is a cave with a large entrance. You can easily reach it by walking along the eastern side of Tsepilova Pond.

Dead Man’s Dredge completion rewards

Completing this Dungeon grants you 30 Renown and adds the Aspect of Piercing Cold to your Codex of Power.

This is an offensive type of legendary aspect that allows the Sorcerer skill “Ice Shards” to pierce through enemies. Subsequently, the damage that each hit deals is reduced.

Dead Man’s Dredge dungeon walkthrough in Diablo 4

Collect Animus from the Animus Carriers

Your first task has you collect Animus from elite enemies found across the dungeon. You’ll have to do some exploring but eventually, you’ll see enemies marked with a skull icon on the minimap. That’s your target.

Kill anything in your way and then engage the elite enemies. You’ll also see “Animus Carrier” written under their name on the health bar at the top of the screen.

Take them down and collect the animus. Once you have enough, the game will guide you to your next objective.

Free 7 Prisoners

You’ll need to now dump all the Animus in the vessel and then move ahead. Now your objective is to untie 7 prisoners spread in the dungeons.

As always, expect these prisoners to be guarded by a horde of monsters. Untying a prisoner can only be done once you have slayed all the enemies in that general area.

Defeat the Alpha Werewolf

Now you must defeat an elite Werewolf called the Alpha. Despite his name, he is not a boss and as such does not have a lot of HP.

He has the same move set as an elite werewolf enemy, so there’s nothing special there. You can easily take him down to complete this dungeon.