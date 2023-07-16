How To Get Nighthowler’s Aspect In Diablo 4

Exclusive to the Druid class, Nighthowler’s Aspect increases the offensive capabilities of your build in Diablo 4. This aspect can increase your damage output by buffing your critical strike chance.

This increase in Critical strike is applied to all your companions and ally players that are in your proximity. Allowing your party to steamroll through large hordes of enemies. Bear in mind that this effect only lasts for a few seconds before going on a cooldown.

This aspect is considered one of the best aspects for the Druid class. It is best used when playing with companions or other players in your party.

Critical strikes on some unique weapons can also trigger special effects. Make sure to equip the weapons that have such properties suited for your build. Also, equip aspects that have increased critical damage from the Druid Skill Tree.

Nighthowler’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

This aspect is added to your codex of power after completing the Forbidden City dungeon. It is located on the northern edge of the Sarkova Pass. The southern border of the Kor Dragan Stronghold touches this dungeon.

You can also reach this dungeon by fast traveling to the Menestad waypoint and then traveling straight north until you reach the border of Kor Dragan.

Nighthowler’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

This aspect is extremely versatile as it can increase the critical strike chance by a decent margin. Using this aspect on two-handed weapons makes it twice as effective.

The best build to use this Aspect in is the Stormclaw Druid build. This build focuses on dealing massive amounts of damage while zooming around the battlefield at lighting-fast speeds.

This build provides excellent DPS paired with unmatched crowd-control capabilities. Use your claw skill then follow it up with a Strom Strike on each wave of enemies to devastate them.

Your critical strikes deal increased damage as they will inflict vulnerable enemies. Just make sure to manage your cooldowns after throwing your attacks or you might end up in a dangerous situation.