How To Get Relentless Berserker’s Aspect In Diablo 4

The Relentless Berserker’s Aspect is basically an offensive aspect specific to the Barbarian class in Diablo 4. It works with the Lucky Hit mechanic. Every time you damage an enemy with a Core Skill, there will be a chance to extend Beserkering by one second.

From the Barbarian Skill Tree, you’ll want to pair the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect with the Wrath of the Berserker (Prime and Supreme). These allow you to deal direct damage with Basic skills and also grant you Unstoppable and Berserking for a short period in D4.

To unlock this legendary offensive aspect, you will need to clear a certain dungeon. Read on to learn which dungeon you need to clear and how you can obtain the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect in D4.

Relentless Berserker’s Aspect location in Diablo 4

The Relentless Berserker Aspect is found upon the completion of a specific dungeon that resides on the south side of the Kehjistan Region in Diablo 4.

This will be the Hakan’s Refuge Dungeon. The closest waypoint to this dungeon lies on the west side known as the Gae Kul Waypoint.

You will also find the story dungeon called Commandeered Lodge on the north side of this waypoint. If you continue further, you will come across the dungeon Corrupter Grotto in D4. Similarly, you will find other dungeons on the east side, such as Crumbling Hekma, Deserted Underpass, and Conclave nearby.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

From the Gae Kul waypoint, you can simply proceed east into the southern expanse area. Here, you will find the dungeon Hakan’s Refuge in D4. Upon entering it, you will have to complete certain objectives. These will include slaying enemy hordes, finding Ancient Statues, and placing them on pedestals. Then you’ll be heading over to the Matriarch’s Den.

There you will have to kill the three Matriarchs, after which the dungeon will be completed. This way, you will unlock the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect. You can then access it from the Codex of Power in Diablo 4.

Relentless Berserker’s Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Now that you have obtained the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect in Diablo 4, you can equip it onto your Barbarian Build. This aspect can be paired with the Whirlwind Barbarian Build in D4.

You can also pair this aspect with the unique ring Mother’s Embrace. This will boost your core skill damage for your Barbarian Build. It will also increase overpower damage and critical strike damage as well.

Lastly, the Relentless Berserker’s Aspect can also be used in the Barbarian Leveling Build in Diablo 4.