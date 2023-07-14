How To Get Ballistic Aspect In Diablo 4

Ballistic Aspect is a druid-exclusive legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that allows you to gain +2 Ranks to your Earth skills when you Fortify. This utility aspect allows players to get additional ranks to all their Earth-based skills whenever they use the Fortified Life skill.

The aspect is perfect for players who want increased survivability on their Druids. Furthermore, if you use the aspect on your Amulets, the power will increase by 50%. Even though Ballistic Aspect is one of the best legendary aspects you can get for Druid, you cannot Salvage it in D4.

The aspect is best for Druid Class players who use Earth skills from the Druid skill tree. If that’s you, you should unlock the aspect from your Druid’s Codex of Power as soon as possible or extract it if you find it on a legendary item by going to Occultist.

Ballistic Aspect location in Diablo 4

You must complete the Whispering Pines dungeon in Diablo 4 to unlock Ballistic Aspect in your Codex of Power. Whispering Pines dungeon is in the Highland Wilds region in Scosglen.

You can find this dungeon in the easternmost part of Highland Wilds. You can find the dungeon by heading directly east from The Scar area, far east of Under the Fat Goose Inn waypoint. Other than the dungeon, if you are lucky, you can also get this aspect as a legendary drop.

Ballistic Aspect builds in Diablo 4

Ballistic Aspect is best used in the Pulverize Werebear Druid build. The build focuses on allowing Druid to use powerful AoE attacks and superb skills, all powered up to increase their effectiveness. Using the build allows players to smash through hordes of enemies without any trouble.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Pulverize Werebear Druid Build uses many earth skills, as these are Druid’s arsenal’s most vital AoE skills. Moreover, the build requires players to take a more aggressive approach, so you are expected to use Fortified Life throughout your fights, increasing the strength of all your Earth skills.

Your powerful AoE earth skills used after increasing their rank will be enough to kill enough enemies to keep you safe until you can recharge the fortify ability. Using skills such as Earth Spike, Earthen Bulwark, and Trample is perfect for Ballistic Aspect in D4.

Ballistic Aspect not working issue

There is a known issue regarding Ballistic Aspect in D4. Even when you use Fortified Life, your earth skills still rank 0. Whether you are using the aspect on your amulet or any other gear, the rank shown remains zero.

Even though the rank is still zero, some players have reported increasing their abilities, while others get no benefits. There is no known reason for the issue and no known solution.

It’s commonly attributed to server issues, but no definitive explanation for this bug has been provided. However, you can try and see if you are getting the buffs of the Ballistic aspect in Diablo 4 or not.