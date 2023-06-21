Diablo 4 Spiritcaller Of Frost Boss Guide 

The Spiritcaller of Frost is a frost-based enemy boss that is covered in a devilish aura and has the appearance of a large ghoulish shaman. He belongs to the Spiritcaller family of bosses in Diablo 4. He uses a large staff that it uses for his attacks. You will encounter the enemy boss in two different dungeons.

By defeating the Spiritcaller of Frost, you will be rewarded in terms of Gold and XP. You’ll also get a rare item and a magic gear item.

Today we’ll be teaching you how you can defeat the Boss Spiritcaller of Frost in D4.

Where to find Spiritcaller of Frost in Diablo 4

The Spiritcaller of Frost is found in two different dungeons. These are called the Derelict Lodge and the Lost Archives.

Derelict Lodge

You can find the Spiritcaller of Frost boss at the Derelict Lodge. This can be found near The Pallid Glade. Make your way North from the Nostrava region and you will come across this dungeon.

As part of clearing it, you will get to face the Spiritcaller of Frost as an enemy boss at the end of this dungeon in Diablo 4.

Lost Archives

For the second dungeon, you will need to make your way toward the Southwestern side of the Desolate Highlands.

There you will find a dungeon by the name of Lost Archives which you need to clear. At the end of this dungeon, you will defeat the Spiritcaller of Frost in Diablo 4.

How to defeat Spiritcaller of Frost in Diablo 4

The Spiritcaller of Frost starts his initial attack by thrusting his arm at you to land a Triple Iceball attack in Diablo 4. During this, he will target you with three consecutive iceball attacks. You can simply dodge these to avoid getting hit.

Secondly, when you bring the Spiritcaller of Forest health down to 70 percent he uses the Carver Call attack at you in Diablo 4.

He brings forth three to four small carvers along with two large-sized carver overlords. They will attack you at every available opportunity. It’s best to get rid of these lackeys before engaging the Spiritcaller of Forest in Diablo 4.

The Suicide Icebomb attack is a variation of the previous attack but this time, the Carvers will explode. This ice attack will do heavy damage to you if it hits. So maintain your distance from them and avoid it at all costs.

Finally, he will get furious and will resort to the Fireball Tower Attack. In this attack, he will ambush you by placing spikes around the battlefield limiting your movement. These spikes will shoot around 6 or 7 iceballs at you.

Your play here should be to simply dodge these iceball attacks and avoid getting near those red spikes. Apart from these, you can use your strongest attacks to defeat the Spiritcaller of Forest and end this boss fight in Diablo 4.

Spiritcaller of Frost rewards and loot

After you defeat the Spiritcaller of Frost in Diablo 4, this enemy boss will drop some loot for you to salvage as well. This will include Gold and XP, a rare item such as the Heavy Crossbow, and finally a magic gear item that you can salvage in Diablo 4.

Furthermore, by defeating this enemy boss and clearing the Derelict Lodge dungeon, you will also unlock the Aspect of Explosive Verve (limited to the Rogue) in Diablo 4.

Similarly, once you defeat the Spiritcaller of Frost at the Lost Archives dungeon, you will end up unlocking the Aspect of the Protector 4.