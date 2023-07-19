All Diablo 4 Legendary Aspect Locations

Diablo 4 features powerful modifiers called legendary aspects that can be used on your weapons and gear to greatly increase their damage and stats while adding unique effects to strengthen your character builds.
Hence, aspects are a major part of the endgame content where you have to keep grinding to make your characters more powerful.
Each build in Diablo 4 can make use of several aspects depending on your requirements and playstyle. They also come in various categories such as offensive, defensive, resource, utility, and mobility.
The following guide is going to help you find all of the legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4.
How to get and equip legendary aspects in Diablo 4
There are dozens of different legendary aspects to get for each class, almost all of which can be obtained by completing all dungeon locations in Diablo 4.
You only need to clear a dungeon once to unlock its respective aspect in your Codex of Power. You can then visit an Occultist in any of the major towns to imprint that particular aspect onto your gear for a fee.
However, not all legendary aspects can be obtained by completing dungeons. There are several non-Codex or extracted aspects in Diablo 4, meaning that they are not found in your Codex of Power.
The only way of getting an extracted aspect is to find a legendary item that already has that aspect imprinted on it. Hence, you need to farm a lot of nightmare dungeons to increase your odds of enemies dropping the best possible non-Codex aspects.
Take the legendary item to an Occultist and extract its aspect into your inventory. Then follow the same process of imprinting it onto your gear.
Something important to know is that extracted aspects have better rolls. Hence, you can choose to even extract your Codex of Power aspects for higher stats.
List of all legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
There are a total of 115 legendary aspects to get in Diablo 4. These, however, are only the ones that can be added to your Codex of Power. There are a lot more non-Codex aspects that can only be found randomly as explained above.
Below are the legendary aspects accessible to each class in Diablo 4, including the extracted aspects.
All classes’ legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
|Aspect
|Type
|Unique Effect
|How To Get
|1
|Accelerating Aspect
|Offensive
|Increase your attack speed after a core skill lands a critical strike.
|Random Drop.
|2
|Aspect of Disobedience
|Defensive
|Provides increased armor after you deal any form of damage.
|Complete Halls of the Damned in Kehjistan.
|3
|Aspect of Inner Calm
|Offensive
|Gain increased damage for every second you stand still.
|Complete Raethwind Wilds in Scoslgen.
|4
|Aspect of Might
|Defensive
|Gain 20% additional damage reduction from basic skills .
|Complete Dark Ravine in Dry Steppes.
|5
|Aspect of Retribution
|Offensive
|Distant enemies have higher chances of getting stunned if they hit you, and you deal additional damage to stunned enemies.
|Complete Abandoned Mineworks in Kehjistan.
|6
|Aspect of Shared Misery
|Utility
|Having an activated barrier ignores enemies’ direct attack damage.
|Complete Oblivion in Hawezar.
|7
|Aspect of the Crowded Sage
|Defensive
|Gain passive healing per nearby enemy.
|Random Drop.
|8
|Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier
|Defensive
|Having an activated barrier ignores enemies direct attack damage.
|Complete Lost Keep in Hawezar.
|9
|Aspect of the Expectant
|Offensive
|Your core skill damage increases after attacking an enemy with a basic skill.
|Complete Underroot in Scosglen.
|10
|Aspect of the Protector
|Defensive
|Receive a barrier by attacking an Elite enemy.
|Complete Lost Archives in Fractured Peaks.
|11
|Aspect of the Umbral
|Resource
|You restore your primary resources while crowd-controlling the enemies.
|Complete Champion’s Demise in Dry Steppes.
|12
|Conceited Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain additional damage with an active Barrier.
|Random Drop.
|13
|Edgemaster’s Aspect
|Offensive
|When cast, skills receive additional damage depending upon the available Primary resource.
|Complete Oldstones in Scosglen.
|14
|Eluding Aspect
|Utility
|Receive additional movement speed while unstoppable.
|Complete Caldera Gate in Fractured Peaks.
|15
|Exploiter’s Aspect
|Utility
|Gain a 20% additional Crowd Control duration, and you deal extra damage to unstoppable enemies.
|Random Drop.
|16
|Ghostwalker Aspect
|Mobility
|Receive additional movement speed while Unstoppable.
|Complete Broken Bulwark In Scosglen.
|17
|Needleflare Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal damage to nearby enemies when Thorns damage is dealt.
|Complete Yshari SanctumIn Kehjistan.
|18
|Protecting Aspect
|Defensive
|Summons a magic bubble that provides immunity when you have low HP.
|Random Drop.
|19
|Rapid Aspect
|Offensive
|Increase attack speed of basic skills.
|Complete Buried Halls in Dry Steppes.
|20
|Smiting Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike chance against injured enemies.
|Random Drop.
|21
|Wind Striker Aspect
|Mobility
|Increased critical strikes boost your movement speed.
|Complete Shivta Ruins in Kehjistan.
All Barbarian legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
|Aspect
|Type
|Unique Effect
|How To Get
|1
|Aspect of Ancestral Echoes
|Offensive
|Summons an Ancient to deal additional damage to enemies using Leap, Whirlwind or Upheavel while having active Call of the Ancients.
|Complete Ancient Reservoir In Hawezar.
|2
|Aspect of Ancestral Force
|Offensive
|Hammer of the Ancients deals additional damage by quaking outward.
|Complete Sunken Ruinsin Scosglen.
|3
|Aspect of Anemia
|Utility
|Stun bleeding enemies using direct damage.
|Complete Kor Dragan Barracks in Fractured Peaks.
|4
|Aspect of Berserk Fury
|Resource
|Gain additional Fury each second while berserking.
|Random Drop.
|5
|Aspect of Berserk Ripping
|Offensive
|Deal additional bleeding damage to enemies when berserking.
|Complete Mournfield In Dry Steppes.
|6
|Aspect of Bul-Kathos
|Defensive
|Deal additional physical damage with leap.
|Complete Light’s Refuge In Hawazer.
|7
|Aspect of Burning Rage
|Offensive
|Deal additional fire damage to the surrounding enemies when berserking.
|Random Drop.
|8
|Aspect of Echoing Fury
|Resource
|Generate additional fury each second with an active shout skill.
|Complete Sirocco Caverns in Kehjistan.
|9
|Aspect of Encroaching Wrath
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage using mastery skills after using above 100 fury.
|Random Drop.
|10
|Aspect of Giant Strides
|Resource
|Receive a reduction in Leap’s cooldown by hitting the enemies.
|Random Drop.
|11
|Aspect of Grasping Whirlwind
|Utility
|Pull enemies towards you using whirlwind.
|Random Drop.
|12
|Aspect of Limitless Rage
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage from core skills when you generate fury above the maximum level.
|Random Drop.
|13
|Aspect of Numbing Wrath
|Defensive
|Receive additional fortify while generating fury when at maximum level.
|Complete Heathen’s Keep In Hawezar.
|14
|Aspect of Perpetual Stomping
|Mobility
|Reset cooldown of leap when damaging an enemy using ground or kick.
|Complete Charnel House in Dry Steppes.
|15
|Aspect of Tempering Blows
|Defensive
|Recieve additional fortify with six spawnned weapons.
|Complete Defiled CatacombIn Fractured Peaks.
|16
|Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike chance of whirlwind.
|Complete Garan Hold In Scosglen.
|17
|Aspect of the Iron Warrior
|Defensive
|Gain damage reduction and unstoppable using iron skin.
|Complete Carrion Fields in Dry Steppes.
|18
|Aspect of the Prickling
|Offensive
|Receive thorns when damaging an enemy using core skills.
|Random Drop.
|19
|Aspect of the Relentless Armsmaster
|Resource
|When the damage bonuses received from walking arsenal are active, receive additional fury generation.
|Complete Calibel’s Mine In Scosglen.
|20
|Aspect of Unrelenting Fury
|Resource
|Receive a return of the base fury cost after killing an enemy with core skills.
|Complete Hallowed Ossuary In Fractured Peaks.
|21
|Battle-Mad Aspect
|Weapon
|When swapping weapons, gain additional berserking.
|Random Drop.
|22
|Bear Clan Berserker’s Aspect
|Resource
|Gain reduction in brawling skills cooldown after killing enemies when berserking.
|Random Drop.
|23
|Bold Chieftain’s Aspect
|Resource
|Gain reduction in cooldown when surrounded by enemies for shout skills.
|Random Drop.
|24
|Brawler’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Enemies explode when damaged by kick or ground. (You must kill them within 2 seconds).
|Complete Haunted RefugeIn Hawezar.
|25
|Death Wish Aspect
|Offensive
|When berserking, receive additional thorns.
|Complete Penitent Cairns In Scosglen.
|26
|Devilish Aspect
|Offensive
|After generating 100 Fury, deal additional damage by creating dust devil from core skills.
|Random Drop.
|27
|Dust Devil’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage from whirlwind when it leaves behind dust devils.
|Random Drop.
|28
|Earthquake Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional physical damage to enemies using ground stomp.
|Random Drop.
|29
|Earthstriker’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal overpower damage from next attack by swapping weapon 10x times.
|Complete Maugan’s WorksIn Hawezar.
|30
|Iron Blood Aspect
|Defensive
|Receive additional damage reduction per bleeding enemy.
|Complete Forgotten Ruins In Kehjistan.
|31
|Luckbringer Aspect
|Utility
|When all bonuses from walking arsenal are active, receive additional lucky hit chance.
|Random Drop.
|32
|Relentless Berserker’s Aspect
|Utility
|Increase the duration of berserker when damaging an enemy with core skills.
|Complete Hakan’s Refuge In Kehjistan.
|33
|Skullbreaker’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional physical damage when stunning a bleeding enemy.
|Random Drop.
|34
|Slaking Aspect
|Resource
|When rend deals direct damage to enemy, you can receive 20x Fury.
|Complete Maulwood In Fractured Peaks.
|35
|Steadfast Berserker’s Aspect
|Defensive
|When rend deals direct damage to the enemy, you can receive 20x Fury.
|Random Drop.
|36
|Veteran Brawler’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage fom charge or leap when each core skill deals direct damage.
|Complete Heretics Asylum In Kehjistan.
|37
|Weapon Master’s Aspect
|Utility
|When berserking, you can deal additional fortify with a direct damage.
|Random Drop.
|38
|Windlasher Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional dust devil damage after casting double swing twice within ⅕ seconds.
|Random Drop.
All Druid legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
|Aspect
|Type
|Unique Effect
|How To Get
|1
|Aspect of Cyclonic Force
|Defensive
|Gain physical damage reduction with cyclone Armor.
|Deal additional poison damage by damaging a poisoned enemy with any werebear skill.
|2
|Aspect of Mending Stone
|Defensive
|Receive an increase in the Earthen Bulwark’s duration.
|Complete Sealed Archives in Dry Steppes.
|3
|Aspect of Metamorphic Stone
|Offensive
|Your boulder skill becomes a core skill and deals normal damage.
|Random Drop.
|4
|Aspect of Natural Balance
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike damage for earth skills when casting a storm skill.
|Random Drop.
|5
|Aspect of Nature’s Savagery
|Offensive
|Werewolf skills act as storm skills while werebear skills as earth skills for nature fury.
|Random Drop.
|6
|Aspect of Quicksand
|Utility
|Enemies movement speed is reduced when damage from earth skills.
|Complete Feral’s Den in Scosglen.
|7
|Aspect of Retaliation
|Offensive
|Core skills now deal additional damage depending upon your fortify.
|Complete Seaside Descent in Dry Steppes.
|8
|Aspect of the Alpha
|Offensive
|Wolf companions become werewolf companions that deal additional damage.
|Random Drop.
|9
|Aspect of the Blurred Beast
|Offensive
|Shred deals additional poison damage to enemies while dashing.
|Random Drop.
|10
|Aspect of the Calm Breeze
|Resource
|Wind shear gains an additional chance to restore spirit.
|Complete Grinning Labyrinth in Dry Steppes.
|11
|Aspect of the Changeling’s Debt
|Resource
|Deal additional poison damage by damaging a poison enemy with any werebear skill.
|Complete Conclave in Kehjistan.
|12
|Aspect of the Dark Howl
|Utility
|Werewolf skills now include debilitating doar and the debilitating skills will immobilize the poisoned enemies.
|Random Drop.
|13
|Aspect of the Rampaging Werebeast
|Offensive
|Gain an increase in the grizzly rage duration.
|Complete Endless Gates in Hawezar.
|14
|Aspect of the Stampede
|Offensive
|Receive another companion and a bonus in your companion skills damage output.
|Random Drop.
|15
|Aspect of the Tempest
|Offensive
|When active, gain an increase in the hurricane damage.
|Complete Blind Burrows in Hawezar.
|16
|Aspect of the Trampled Earth
|Offensive
|Summon six pillars of earth using trample that deal additional normal damage.
|Random Drop.
|17
|Aspect of the Unsatiated
|Resource
|Gain additional spirit dealing more damage from werewolf skill after killing an enemy with shred.
|Complete Tormented Ruins in Fractured Peaks.
|18
|Aspect of the Ursine Horror
|Offensive
|Earth skills now include pulverize, and your tectonic spikes deal damage after casting pulverize.
|Complete Belfry Zakara in Hawazer.
|19
|Aspect of the Wildrage
|Offensive
|Provides companions with a bonus using bestial rampage.
|Random Drop.
|20
|Assimilation Aspect
|Resource
|When faced with enemies with the damage over time effects, you gain an increased dodge chance.
|Random Drop.
|21
|Balanced Aspect
|Resource
|When Grizzly is active, you gain 20% additional maximum spirit and spirit generation.
|Random Drop.
|22
|Ballistic Aspect
|Utility
|Gain additional ranks using earth skills when you possess Fortify.
|Complete Whispering Pines in Scosglen.
|23
|Crashstone Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional critical strike damage from earth skills.
|Complete Stockades in Scosglen.
|24
|Dire Wolf’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Grizzlyrage is used to transform you into a dire werewolf.
|Random Drop.
|25
|Earthsguard Aspect
|Offensive
|You gain a bonus on your next Earthern Bulwark by crowd-controlling the enemies.
|Random Drop.
|26
|Lightning Dancer’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Spawn three dancing bolts using lightning storm critical strikes.
|Random Drop.
|27
|Mangled Aspect
|Resource
|Gain more Spirit when struck as a werebear.
|Complete Immortal Emanation in Fractured Peaks.
|28
|Mighty Storm’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Storm skills apply earthen might.
|Random Drop.
|29
|Nighthowler’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike chance from blood howl.
|Complete Forbidden City in Fracrtured Peaks.
|30
|Overcharged Aspect
|Offensive
|Receive an additional chance to overload the enemy while dealing lightning damage.
|Complete Mariner’s Refuge in Scosglen.
|31
|Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect
|Offensive
|When performing critical strike using storm skills, the air charges to deal lightning damage.
|Random Drop.
|32
|Seismic-Shift Aspect
|Offensive
|Earth Spike launches spikes in a straight line instead of hitting just the first enemy.
|Random Drop.
|33
|Shepherd’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage with core skills.
|Complete Bloodsoaked Crag in Dry Steppes.
|34
|Shockwave Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage through shockwaves formed with pulverize.
|Random Drop.
|35
|Skinwalker’s Aspect
|Defensive
|Gain additional life from shape-shifting skills and if at full life gain fortify.
|Complete Fading Echo in Kehjistan.
|36
|Stormchaser’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Tornadoes lock onto multiple targets.
|Random Drop.
|37
|Stormclaw’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage as lightning damage performing critical trikes with shred.
|Complete Anica’s Claim in Fractured Peaks.
|38
|Stormshifter’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Receive additional ranks to shapeshifting skills with an active hurricane.
|Complete Crusader’s Cathedral in Kehjistan.
|39
|Symbiotic Aspect
|Defensive
|Your non-ultimate cooldowns are reduced if you activate a free skill using the Nature’s Fury passive.
|Random Drop.
|40
|Vigorous Aspect
|Defensive
|As a werewolf, gain additional damage reduction.
|Complete Steadfast Barracks in Hawezar.
All Necromancer legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
|Aspect
|Type
|Unique Effect
|How To Get
|1
|Aspect of Bursting Bones
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage from a destroyed bone prison.
|Complete Path of the Blind in Dry Steppes.
|2
|Aspect of Decay
|Offensive
|Each shadowblight increases damage of the next ( up to 5).
|Random Drop.
|3
|Aspect of Explosive Mist
|Utility
|Nearby corpse are exploded using blood mist.
|Random Drop.
|4
|Aspect of Frenzied Dead
|Offensive
|Minions gain additional attack speed by damaging enemies
|Random Drop.
|5
|Aspect of Grasping Vein
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike chance by casting corpse tendrils.
|Complete Corrupted Grotto in Kehjistan.
|6
|Aspect of Hardened Bones
|Defensive
|Minions gain additional damage reduction ( seven minions required).
|Random Drop.
|7
|Aspect of Hungry Blood
|Offensive
|An enemy effected by blood lance has a chance to hit another enemy with the blood lance attack.
|Random Drop.
|8
|Aspect of Plunging Darkness
|Offensive
|Spawn blight to dean additional damage using bone prison.
|Complete Rimescar Cavern in Fractured Peaks.
|9
|Aspect of Potent Blood
|Resource
|Gain essence from blood orbs while possessing max life.
|Complete Betrayer’s Row in Dry Peaks.
|10
|Aspect of Rathma’s Chosen
|Offensive
|Gain attack speed each time your blood skills are overpowered.
|Random Drop.
|11
|Aspect of Reanimation
|Offensive
|Skeletons receive additional damage when alive.
|Complete Aldurwood in Scosglen.
|12
|Aspect of Serration
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike damage from bone skills by using sssified essence.
|Random Drop.
|13
|Aspect of Shielding Storm
|Defensive
|Receive a Barrier each time bone storm damages an enemy.
|Random Drop.
|14
|Aspect of Swelling Curse
|Offensive
|Depending upon the distance, bone spirit deals additional damage.
|Complete Hive in Scosglen.
|15
|Aspect of the Damned
|Offensive
|Deal additional shadow damage to enemies affected by Iron Maiden and Decrepify.
|Complete Uldur’s Cave in Kehjistan.
|16
|Aspect of the Embalmer
|Defensive
|Spawn a blood orb by consuming a corpse.
|Random Drop.
|17
|Aspect of the Empowering Reaper
|Offensive
|Critical strikes from sever can spawn blight below the target to deal damage.
|Complete Flooded Depths in Scosglen.
|18
|Aspect of Exposed Flesh
|Resource
|Gain additional chance of possessing essence when hitting a vulnerable enemy with bone skills.
|Random Drop.
|19
|Aspect of the Void
|Utility
|Pull in enemies into the deflied area of blight.
|Random Drop.
|20
|Aspect of Torment
|Resource
|Essence regeneration is increased by performing critical strike with bone skills.
|Complete Black Asylum in Fractured Peaks.
|21
|Aspect of Ultimate Shadow
|Offensive
|Darkness skills now include bone storm and blood wave and deals bonus damage.
|Random Drop.
|22
|Aspect of Untimely Death
|Offensive
|Receive additional overpower damage by healing your Maximum Life beyond 100%.
|Random Drop.
|23
|Blighted Aspect
|Offensive
|When shadowblight damages enemies (10x), you deal additional damage.
|Complete Akkhan’s Grasp in Hawezar.
|24
|Blood- Bathed Aspect
|Offensive
|Blood surge’s nova echoes deal less damage.
|Complete Hoarfrost Demise in Fractured Peaks.
|25
|Blood Getter’s Aspect
|Utility
|Gain an increase in Maximum Skeletal Warriors.
|Random Drop.
|26
|Blood Seeker’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Using blood lance, deal additional damage to primary enemy.
|Complete Mercy’s Reach in Fractured Peaks.
|27
|Blood-Soaked Aspect
|Offensive
|Blood Mist deal additional shadow damage by leaving a trial for few seconds.
|Random Drop.
|28
|Coldbringer’s Aspect
|Utility
|Deal additional cold damage when cold skeletals cast blizzard.
|Random Drop.
|29
|Cadaverous Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain increase damage from core skills by consuming corpses.
|Random Drop.
|30
|Fastblood Aspect
|Resource
|Reduce ultimate cooldown using blood orbs.
|Complete Iron Hold in Hawezar.
|31
|Flesh-Rending Aspect
|Resource
|Gain additional essence when decompose spawns corpse.
|Complete Nostrava Deepwood in Fractured Peaks.
|32
|Hulking Aspect
|Utility
|Golem gains additional chance to reduce cooldown.
|Complete Sepulcher of the Forsworn in Kehjistan.
|33
|Osseous Gale Aspect
|Offensive
|Bone Storm provides additional duration after consuming eighth corpses.
|Random Drop.
|34
|Requiem Aspect
|Resource
|With each active minion, you receive a max essence.
|Complete Vault of the Forsaken in Scosglen.
|35
|Rotting Aspect
|Offensive
|Decompose can now stack up to more than single target.
|Random Drop.
|36
|Sacrificial Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain additional sacrifice bonuses.
|Complete Ruins of Eridu in Hawezar.
|37
|Splintering Aspect
|Offensive
|Bine Spear allows you to hit beyond the initial Vulnerable to deal damage.
|Complete Guulrahn Slums in Dry Steppes.
|38
|Tidal Aspect
|Utility
|Blood Wave can fire two more waves dealing damage.
|Random Drop.
|39
|Torturous Aspect
|Utility
|Enemies effected by Iron Maiden can be stunned.
|Complete Deserted Underpass in Kehjistan.
|40
|Unyielding Commander’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Minions gain additional attack speed while army of the dead is active.
|Complete Faceless Shrine in Hawezar.
|41
|Viscous Aspect
|Utility
|Gain an increase in max skeletal mages.
|Random Drop.
All Rogue legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
|Aspect
|Type
|Unique Effect
|How To Get
|1
|Aspect of Siphoned Victuals
|Defensive
|Gain healing potion after damaging vulnerable enemy using core skills.
|Complete Leviathan’s Maw in Hawezar.
|2
|Aspect of Quickening Fog
|Utility
|Smoke Grenades are dropped after dashing.
|Random Drop.
|3
|Aspect of Arrow Storm
|Offensive
|Gain 10% chance of ranged skills to create an arrow storm, inflicting physical damage over a period.
|Complete Howling Warren in Scosglen.
|4
|Aspect of Branching Volleys
|Offensive
|Gain additional chance of splitting barrage arrows.
|Complete Shadowed Plunge in Hawezar.
|5
|Aspect of Bursting Venoms
|Offensive
|Receive powerful imbued skills to deal poison damage.
|Random Drop.
|6
|Aspect of Corruption
|Offensive
|Gain additional Imbuement skill effect while facing Vulnerable foes.
|Complete Renegade’s Retreat in Kehjistan.
|7
|Aspect of Cruel Sustenance
|Defensive
|Heals you for additional life from explosions caused by victimize passive.
|Random Drop.
|8
|Aspect of Encircling Blades
|Offensive
|Deal increased damage from Flurry.
|Complete Forsaken Quarry in Fractured Peaks.
|9
|Aspect of Elusive Menace
|Defensive
|Gain additional dodge chance from active close quarters combat.
|Random Drop.
|10
|Aspect of Explosive Verve
|Utility
|Trap skills now include Grenade Skills and you gain movement speed.
|Complete Derelict Lodge in Fractured Peaks.
|11
|Aspect of Imitated Imbuement
|Offensive
|Shadow Clones are able to mimic the applied skill Inbuements.
|Random Drop.
|12
|Aspect of Lethal Dusk
|Defensive
|Gain stealth by invading shadow imbuement infected enemies.
|Random Drop.
|13
|Aspect of Noxious Ice
|Utility
|Chilled enemies, if poisoned through Poison Imbuements, receives additional chilled.
|Random Drop.
|14
|Aspect of Repeating
|Offensive
|Gain an additional chance of ricocheting multiple targets using rapid fire.
|Random Drop.
|15
|Aspect of Stolen Vigor
|Defensive
|Gain additional life from momentum key.
|Random Drop.
|16
|Aspect of Surprise
|Offensive
|Leave stun grenades behind to deal damage while evading.
|Random Drop.
|17
|Aspect of Synergy
|Offensive
|Agility skills reduce subterfuge skills cooldown.
|Random Drop.
|18
|Aspect of Uncanny Treachery
|Defensive
|Gain Stealth when attacking stunned enemy with an Agility Skill.
|Complete Demon’s Wake in Scosglen.
|19
|Aspect of Uncanny Resilience
|Defensive
|Receive additional damage reduction with a Lucky Hit.
|Random Drop.
|20
|Aspect of Unstable Imbuements
|Offensive
|Triggers Imbued explosion when casting an imbuement skill.
|Complete Whispering Vault in Dry Steppes.
|21
|Aspect of Volatile Shadows
|Offensive
|Deal additional shadow damage from a triggered explosion after removing dark shroud shadow.
|Complete Ancient’s Lament in Dry Steppes.
|22
|Bladedancer’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional twisting blade’s return damage on each hit.
|Complete Jalal’s Vigil in Scosglen.
|23
|Blast-Trapper’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage from your trap skills.
|Complete Kor Valar Ramparts in Fractured Peaks.
|24
|Cheat’s Aspect
|Defensive
|Receive reduced damage caused by crowd controlled enemies.
|Complete Luban’s Rest in Scosglen.
|25
|Energizing Aspect
|Resource
|Generate energy after damaging elite enemies with basic skills.
|Complete Sanguine Chapel in Fractured Peaks.
|26
|Enshrouding Aspect
|Defensive
|While in idle position, gain a dark shroud shadow.
|Complete Ghoa Ruins in Hawezar.
|27
|Escape Artist’s Aspect
|Defensive
|Dodge attacks and drop some grenades after taking enemy damage.
|Random Drop.
|28
|Frostbitten Aspect
|Defensive
|Gain additional abilities while going up against chilled and frozen enemies.
|Random Drop.
|29
|Icy Alchemist’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal cold damage from explosions caused after damaging chilled enemies with shadow imbued skills.
|Random Drop.
|30
|Infiltrator’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Use poison traps without damaging stealth (no cooldown).
|Random Drop.
|31
|Mangler’s Aspect
|Utility
|Daze vulnerable enemies after dealing direct damage.
|Complete Prison of Caldeum in Kehjistan.
|32
|Ravager’s Aspect
|Mobility
|Gain additional charge for shadow step.
|Random Drop.
|33
|Ravenous Aspect
|Resource
|Gain additional energy regeneration after killing vulnerable enemy.
|Complete Shifting City in Dry Steppes.
|34
|Shadowslicer Aspect
|Offensive
|Spawns shadow clone after casting Dash.
|Complete Twisted Hollow in Scosglen.
|35
|Snap Frozen Aspect
|Defensive
|Receive barrier after evading chilled or frozen enemies.
|Random Drop.
|36
|Toxic Alchemist’s Aspect
|Offensive
|When hitting a poisoned enemy with shadow imbued skills, you can create a toxic explosion.
|Random Drop.
|37
|Trickster’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Using caltrop, throw smoke grenades to deal physical damage.
|Complete Guulrahn Canals in Hawezar.
|38
|Umbrous Aspect
|Defensive
|Gain a dark shroud shadow by performing critical strikes with marksman skills.
|Random Drop.
|39
|Vengeful Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike chance by making an enemy vulnerable.
|Complete Inferno in Kehjistan.
All Sorcerer legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4
|Aspect
|Type
|Unique Effect
|How To Get
|1
|Aspect of Frozen Wake
|Offensive
|Deal damage from ice spikes when ice armor is active.
|Random Drop.
|2
|Aspect of Abundant Energy
|Offensive
|Gina additional chance from crackling energy to chain enemies.
|Random Drop.
|3
|Aspect of Ancient Flame
|Offensive
|Gain an increase in attack speed while Esu’s Ferocity bonuses are active.
|Random Drop.
|4
|Aspect of Armageddon
|Offensive
|Deal additional fire damage from falling meteorites.
|Random Drop.
|5
|Aspect of Binding Embers
|Utility
|Stay unhindered through the enemies using flame shield.
|Random Drop.
|6
|Aspect of Biting Cold
|Utility
|Enemies become vulnerable after you freeze them.
|Complete Forgotten Depths in Dry Steppes.
|7
|Aspect of Concentration
|Resource
|No taken damage results in an increase in your mana regeneration.
|Random Drop.
|8
|Aspect of Control
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage to frozen, stunned and immobilized enemies.
|Complete Sunken Library in Kehisjtan.
|9
|Aspect of Efficiency
|Offensive
|Receive a decrease in mana cost from a core skill by casting basic skills.
|Complete Domhainne Tunnels in Scosglen/
|10
|Aspect of Engulfing Flames
|Offensive
|Deal additional burning damage when enemies receive more damage over time than their life.
|Random Drop.
|11
|Aspect of Frozen Memories
|Offensive
|Avalanche can now be applied to one more cast.
|Random Drop.
|12
|Aspect of Frozen Orbit
|Offensive
|Deal additional damage from exploding frozen orbs.
|Random Drop.
|13
|Aspect of Overwhelming Currents
|Offensive
|More shock skills can be cast by unstable currents.
|Random Drop.
|14
|Aspect of Piercing Cold
|Offensive
|Ice Shards deal less damage while piercing multiple times.
|Complete Dead Man’s Dredge in Fractured Peaks.
|15
|Aspect of Shattered Stars
|Offensive
|Falling meteorites deal additional fire damage.
|Random Drop.
|16
|Aspect of Singed Extremities
|Utility
|Movement speed of enemies is reduced once Immobilize wears off.
|Complete Earthen Wound in Hawezar.
|17
|Aspect of Splintering Energy
|Offensive
|Spawn an additional lightning spear after casting lightning spear.
|Complete Crumbling Hekma in Kehjistan.
|18
|Aspect of Static Cling
|Offensive
|Charged Bolts attack enemies while lasting longer.
|Complete Wretched Delve in Scosglen.
|19
|Aspect of the Bounding Conduit
|Mobility
|After teleporting, gain additional movement speed.
|Complete Komdor Temple inDry Steppes.
|20
|Aspect of the Frozen Tundra
|Offensive
|Deal cold damage from exploding spikes when deep freeze is active.
|Random Drop.
|21
|Aspect of the Unbroken Tether
|Offensive
|Gain additional chance to chain using chain lightning.
|Random Drop.
|22
|Aspect of the Unwavering
|Offensive
|Reset cooldown of a defensive skills by taking direct damage.
|Complete Putrid Aquifer in Kehjistan.
|23
|Aspect of three Curses
|Offensive
|Deal additional critical strike damage using meteor.
|Complete Serpent’s Lair in Hawezar.
|24
|Charged Aspect
|Mobility
|Gain movement speed through cracking energy.
|Complete Maddux Watch in Scosglen.
|25
|Elementalist’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain additional critical strike chance using mastery or core skills above 100 mana.
|Complete Pallid Delve in Dry Steppes.
|26
|Everliving Aspect
|Defensive
|Receive less damage from enemies with crowd control.
|Random Drop.
|27
|Flamewalker’s Aspect
|Mobility
|Gain movement speed when coming in contact with firewall.
|Complete Cultist Refuge in Fractured Peaks.
|28
|Frostblitz Aspect
|Defensive
|Gain charge from Frost Nova at the cost of cooldown on each charge.
|Random Drop.
|29
|Glacial Aspect
|Offensive
|Spawn ice spikes that explode to deal damage using blizzard.
|Random Drop.
|30
|Gravitational Aspect
|Offensive
|Decrease damage of ball lightning around you.
|Random Drop.
|31
|Incendiary Aspect
|Resource
|Restore Mana from burning damage.
|Complete Tomb of the Saints in Kehjistan.
|32
|Mage-Lord’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Gain increased damage reduction of vyr’s mastery.
|Random Drop.
|33
|Prodigy’s Aspect
|Resrouce
|Restore mana through cooldowns.
|Complete Witchwater in Hawezar.
|34
|Recharging Aspect
|Resource
|Gain mana from the bounces of chain lightning.
|Complete Zenith in Fractured Peaks.
|35
|Serpentine Aspect
|Offensive
|Duration of Hydra is decreased.
|Random Drop.
|36
|Shattered Aspect
|Offensive
|Killing enemies with frozen while shatter explodes, increases damage.
|Random Drop.
|37
|Snowguard’s Aspect
|Defensive
|Receive reduced damage when in your own Blizzard.
|Random Drop.
|38
|Snowveiled Aspect
|Defensive
|Become unstoppable after casting Ice Armor.
|Complete Sarat’s Lair in Scosglen.
|39
|Stable Aspect
|Offensive
|Shock skills can possess a free cast when unstable current is deactivated.
|Random Drop.
|40
|Storm Swell Aspect
|Offensive
|With a Barrier, deal additional damage to vulnerable enemies.
|Complete Onyx Hold in Dry Steppes.