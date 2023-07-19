All Diablo 4 Legendary Aspect Locations

Diablo 4 features powerful modifiers called legendary aspects that can be used on your weapons and gear to greatly increase their damage and stats while adding unique effects to strengthen your character builds.

Hence, aspects are a major part of the endgame content where you have to keep grinding to make your characters more powerful.

Each build in Diablo 4 can make use of several aspects depending on your requirements and playstyle. They also come in various categories such as offensive, defensive, resource, utility, and mobility.

The following guide is going to help you find all of the legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4.

How to get and equip legendary aspects in Diablo 4

There are dozens of different legendary aspects to get for each class, almost all of which can be obtained by completing all dungeon locations in Diablo 4.

You only need to clear a dungeon once to unlock its respective aspect in your Codex of Power. You can then visit an Occultist in any of the major towns to imprint that particular aspect onto your gear for a fee.

However, not all legendary aspects can be obtained by completing dungeons. There are several non-Codex or extracted aspects in Diablo 4, meaning that they are not found in your Codex of Power.

The only way of getting an extracted aspect is to find a legendary item that already has that aspect imprinted on it. Hence, you need to farm a lot of nightmare dungeons to increase your odds of enemies dropping the best possible non-Codex aspects.

Take the legendary item to an Occultist and extract its aspect into your inventory. Then follow the same process of imprinting it onto your gear.

Something important to know is that extracted aspects have better rolls. Hence, you can choose to even extract your Codex of Power aspects for higher stats.

List of all legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4

There are a total of 115 legendary aspects to get in Diablo 4. These, however, are only the ones that can be added to your Codex of Power. There are a lot more non-Codex aspects that can only be found randomly as explained above.

Below are the legendary aspects accessible to each class in Diablo 4, including the extracted aspects.

All classes’ legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4

All Barbarian legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4

All Druid legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4

All Necromancer legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4

All Rogue legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4

All Sorcerer legendary aspect locations in Diablo 4