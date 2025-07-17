Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Swashbuckler is a new class for Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This rogue is all about playing dirty and sneaky.

Swashbuckler Rogue can sneak up on enemies and deal massive damage from close ranges. They make up for the lack of firepower with their ability to negate most of the incoming damage effortlessly.

While handling a Swashbuckler Rogue alone is not an easy task, we have crafted a build that can deal a decent amount of damage while acting as a tank. If you manage to sneak up on your enemies, this damage output will be substantially increased.

Level 1 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

At level 1, you can’t access the subclass of the Rogue. However, you can select the following attributes after going through the character creation screen,

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Rogue

Skill Points: Strength (11+1), Dexterity (14+2), Constitution (14), Intelligence (12), Wisdom (12), Charisma (10).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Hand Crossbows, Longswords, Rapiers, Shortswords, Spikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor and Shields.

Skills: Acrobatics, Sleight of Hand (x2), Stealth (x2), Medicine, Intimidation, and Persuasion.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 17 from 10. You will also get the following bonus actions.

Cunning Action Hide: Hide from enemies by succeeding stealth checks. Casting a spell or attacking will make you visible.

Cunning Action Dash: Doubles your movement speed.

Cunning Action Disengage: Retreat safely. Enemies won’t get a chance for opportunity attacks.

Level 3 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

As soon as you reach level 3, your HP will increase to 24 from 17. At this point, you can also select your subclass for the rogue.

Subclass: Swashbuckler.

This will give you the following subclass features.

Fancy Footwork: If you make a melee attack against your enemy, they can’t make an opportunity attack against you for the rest of your turns.

Rakish Audacity: You no longer need advantage to trigger sneak attack as long as you are within 1.5m of the enemy and don’t have a disadvantage.

Level 4 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 31 from 24. You will also get the following bonus action.

Dirty Trick Flick o’ the Wrist: Flick your weapon at an enemy and possibly disarm them.

Dirty Trick Sand Toss: Toss sand at your enemies and possibly blind them. It also deals 1d6 bludgeoning damage.

You will also get the following cantrip.

Dirty Trick Vicious Mockery: Deals 1d4 Psychic damage to the enemy, and they will have a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

The first feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 38 from 31. You will also get the following class action.

Uncanny Dodge: You only take half the damage when an attack hits you.

Level 6 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 45 from 38. You can change some skills if you want. But we recommend keeping the ones you already have.

Level 7 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

At level 7, your HP will increase to 52 from 45. You will also get the following class feature.

Evasion: If an attack or a spell deals half the damage on a successful dexterity saving throw, you will receive no damage on success and only half the damage on fail.

Level 8 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 59 from 52. You will also gain access to the second Feat slot.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity stat to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

As soon as you reach level 9, your HP will increase to 66 from 59. You will also get the following bonus action.

Panache: Roll a persuasion check to beguile a humanoid, who must contest it with an insight check. Enemies who succeed gain Panache: Disadvantage, and the enemies who fail become charmed.

Level 10 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Upon reaching level 10, your HP will increase to 73 from 66. You can also select an additional feat slot at this point.

Feat: Crossbow Expert: When you make crossbow attacks within melee range, your attack rolls won’t have a disadvantage. Your piercing shot inflicts gaping wounds that last twice as long.

Level 11 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

At level 11, your HP will increase to 80 from 73. You will also get the following class feature.

Reliable Talent: When you make an ability check with the skill you are proficient in, your lowest roll is 10.

Level 12 Selections for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

As soon as you reach level 12, your HP will increase to 87 from 80. You will also gain access to the last feat slot.

Feat: Sharpshooter. Ranged weapons you are proficient with have a -5 penalty to attack rolls but deal 10 more damage.

Best Gear and Accessories for Swashbuckler Rogue Build

Head: Mask of Soul Perception. Grants you the Detect Thoughts spell. Also grants a +2 bonus to your attack rolls, initiative rolls, and perception checks.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Increases your Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1.

Armor: Shirt(less) of Dastardly Deeds. Grants you a +1 Bonus to Dexterity Saving Throws and increases your jump distance by 1.5m. Increases Constitution by 1 at level 4, level 8, and level 12 (up to a maximum of 24). Also increases armor class by 2 at levels 4, 8, and 12. From level 4, you will have an advantage on Persuasion checks. Upon reaching level 6, you gain Cat’s Grace and a bonus of +2 to your Dexterity.

Gloves: Helldusk Gloves. + 1 bonus to Strength Saving throws. You also gain a +1 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC. It deals 1d6 fire damage to the enemies with a weapon strike.

Boots: Evasive Boots: Grants a +1 bonus to Acrobatics and Armor Class.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Swashbuckler Rogue Build in BG3

For the main hand weapon, go with Rhapsody. It has the following weapon characteristics.

+1 weapon enchantment.

Deals 1d5 + 5 piercing + 1d6 fire damage to the enemies.

Get a +1 bonus to your attack rolls and spell save DC for every enemy you slay, up to a max of +3.

You can’t possibly inflict bleeding on an enemy if you hit them with this weapon while hiding or being invisible.

For the off-hand weapon, go with the Blade of the First Blood. It has the following weapon properties.

+2 weapon enchantment.

When a creature misses you with a melee attack, you can retaliate and earn True Strike.

Grants a +1 bonus to your Armor Class.

The number you need to hit a critical strike is reduced by 1.

Deals 1d4 + 2 piercing + 1d4 necrotic + 1d6 fire damage to the enemies.

For the ranged weapon, we will be going with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon characteristics.