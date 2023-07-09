How To Get Aspect Of Exposed Flesh In Diablo 4

The Necromancer class needs a lot of essence and essence generation to spam projectiles after projectiles, which is where the Aspect of Exposed Flesh comes into play in Diablo 4.

This utility aspect gives you a lucky hit chance to generate a certain amount of essence after hitting a vulnerable enemy with your bone skills.

Considering that one of the best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 right now has to do with its bone skills, the Aspect of Exposed Flesh becomes an immediate must-have.

If you are using Bone Spear, Bone Splinter, or Bone Spirit from the Necromancer skill tree, here is how you can get the Aspect of Exposed Flesh.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh location in Diablo 4

If you are wondering how to acquire this legendary aspect in D4, then unfortunately, there is no fixed location or specific dungeon that you need to complete as this aspect is not present in the list of Codex of Power.

Instead, you must farm dungeons, strongholds, world bosses, and such for a chance to loot a legendary item with the Aspect of Exposed Flesh in Diablo 4.

Similarly, if you are not keen on farming dungeons etc., and have a lot of Murmuring Obols, then you can definitely visit the vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, and purchase the legendary items from this NPC in Diablo 4.

Once you have the item with the said aspect, it is time to extract it with the help of an Occultist. You can then have the aspect imprinted on any gear like Amulet, Ring, etc., to improve its stats.

However, once the aspect is imprinted, it cannot be extracted again, so you will have to resort to finding another legendary with this same aspect and repeat the extraction procedure to procure it again for your other gear in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Exposed Flesh builds in Diablo 4

This legendary Utility Aspect is an excellent pick if you are interested in making an Endgame Necromancer Build. So you can definitely go with the Bone Spear Build in Diablo 4.

So in this particular build, you can equip the Aspect of Exposed Flesh on your ring, e.g., Ring of Exposed Flesh. This way, you can constantly generate Essence by mixing it up with some Bone Splinter while delivering damage on vulnerable enemies in D4.

Similarly, when you are facing large hordes of enemies, it is relatively easier to sustain Essence and also keep it capped as well.

So overall, the Aspect of Exposed Flesh is a must-have if you want to dominate your enemies with the Ultimate Endgame Necromancer Build in Diablo 4.