How To Get Aspect Of Abundant Energy In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Abundant Energy is one of the best Sorcerer-exclusive legendary aspect in Diablo 4 that improves the chances of Crackling Energy to chain to multiple enemies.

This offensive-centered aspect improves your damage outburst as the Crackling Energy forms additional chains to hit several enemies within a specific radius. With a substantial usage of such skill, your Sorcerer can drain the health of multiple enemies within a blink of an eye.

This offensive aspect is advantageous against all kinds of enemies and helps you in bringing down the toughest of bosses in D4. So you should look to unlock it for your Sorcerer Class. Moreover, you should make sure that you have skills like Unstable Currents and Arc Lash unlocked in your Sorcerer skill tree.

Aspect of Abundant Energy location in Diablo 4

Aspect of Abundant Energy can only be extracted through legendary gear in Diablo 4. This legendary aspect will appear randomly, so you have to farm several World Bosses and World Events to grab this one.

You should also complete as many dungeons and strongholds as possible, as both will increase your chances of obtaining legendary gear that might provide you with the Aspect of Abundant Energy upon extraction.

You can extract your legendary gear by visiting any Occultist. However, you can only use the aspect once after extracting, so you can only imprint it once.

We suggest you get the Offhands item from the Purveyor of Curiosities. The item only costs 40 Obols and improves your chances of obtaining the Aspect of the Abundant Energy in D4.

Once you have the aspect, you can use it to build some of the best Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Abundant Energy builds in Diablo 4

This legendary aspect works perfectly with the Chain Lightning skills so that you can create one of the best Chain Lightning Sorcerer builds with Aspect of the Abundant Energy in Diablo 4.

You can make use of this powerful build to demolish multiple enemies, and the Aspect of Abundant Energy will improve your chances of hitting more enemies with your chain attack by a whopping percentage. This means you can expect to take down a pack of enemies due to the inclusion of this aspect in your build.