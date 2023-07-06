How To Get Aspect Of Concentration In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Concentration is another legendary aspect that you are going to have to grind to find in Diablo 4.

It increases your resource generation, or mana regeneration in this case since the Aspect of Concentration can only be used by the Sorcerer class in D4.

Any class that relies on projectiles and spells needs a large resource to pool to spam their skills. As is the case for Sorcerers and getting this legendary aspect will allow you to nuke enemies without having to face low mana issues. Making it one of the best Sorcerer aspects out of all legendary aspects in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Concentration location in Diablo 4

While the majority of the Aspects found in Diablo 4 are associated with certain dungeons or Strongolds. The Aspect of Concentration is a non-Codex legendary enchantment.

This means that it can only be acquired by extracting it from Legendary items that are dropped by enemies on random occasions.

The enemies that drop these Legendary items are scattered all around the regions in Diablo 4. They are mostly found inside dungeons. Once you have found them, bring them to an Occultist for extraction.

However, since they are random Legendary drops, you are only allowed to use them once until you find them from another Legendary item.

Additionally, if you are looking for a way to farm the Aspect of Concentration, then the best way is to purchase Rings at the Purveyor of Curiosities. They are the only item type known to possess Resource Aspects in D4.

Aspect of Concentration builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Concentration focuses heavily on regaining your mana when casting magic spells in Diablo 4

Since the Sorcerer class is branched into three elemental magic such as lightning, ice, and fire, you can use the Aspect of Concentration with each of its elemental magic.

With that being said, we would recommend using the Legendary Aspect of Concentration with a Lightning Sorcerer build such as the Arc Lash. Sorcerers use lightning skills to target multiple enemies to deal damage.

Therefore, pairing the Aspect of Concentration with the Arc Lash Sorcerer build will help you deal lightning damage while regenerating your mana to cast magic.