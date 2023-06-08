Understanding Fortify In Diablo 4

Among the various character status effects in Diablo 4, Fortify is perhaps one of the most important ones to have in the heat of battle. The Fortify stat can save your life in a pinch. If you are among those wandering to know how Fortify mechanic works in Diablo 4, allow us to help you with that.

How Fortify stat works in Diablo 4

Fortify stat is considered among the important defensive stats in the game. It integrates another defensive layer on the current health which results in getting immunity against the damage taken. This helps in enhancing the life of the protagonist so he can last long in the game and provide more damage to the opponents.

Talking about the visual representation of the Fortify stat in the game, players can observe it in the bottom left corner near the health bar. There’s a thin lining outside the perimeter of the red health orb. This thin line shows the Fortify meter.

Once the Fortify Stat is activated, it aids players’ defense by allowing a reduction in the damage taken by 10%. This allows the player to have better survivability against the enemies. Although Fortification helps reduce the damage, it has certain conditions to get activated in the game.

How to activate Fortify in Diablo IV

The trickiest part of the fortification process is to understand its activation criteria. In order to get Fortified in the game, fortify bar must surpass the health bar. In simple words, it can only be activated if the current health is less or equal to the Fortify value.

If the criterion is met then upon getting into a fight, the game mechanic will automatically activate fortify stat and your character will become fortified. That’s pretty much all about the Fortify stat. Now another important question is how to accumulate this fortify stat to fill up the fortify meter.

How to gain Fortify

Out of five character classes available in Diablo 4, only three of them have such skills that add to the Fortify stat. These classes include the Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer. Each of these classes has some special skills associated with them that provide a boost to the Fortify meter.

Barbarian

In the barbarian class, the most significant boost is provided by the Mighty War Cry skill. This skill will increase the barbarian defense by 28% of the character’s base life. Similarly, the Enhanced Bash skill will provide a 5% Fortify boost to the character base life. This will become twice (10%) if the Barbarian uses a Two-handed weapon during the fight.

Druid

Like Barbarian, Druid also has a popular skill known as Preserving Earthen Bulwark which allows Fortify Boost equal to 18% of the character’s base life.

Additionally, skills like Fierce Earth Spike and Enhanced Maul grant Fortify Bonus of 2% of the characters base life. Skills such as Natural Temple stand at the top in the Druid class by providing 20% base life Fortify Boost.

Necromancer

In comparison to the other two classes, Necromancer class-associated skills have fewer Fortify Boost skills and percentages. Skills such as Initiate’s Hemorrhage and Supernatural Blood Sugar add Fortify Boost of only 1.6% and 1% of the character’s base life.