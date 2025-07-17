Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Shadow Magic is a new subclass for Sorcerer in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This subclass of sorcerer is also about dealing massive damage and utilizing spells that can save the lives of their allies.

Shadow Magic Sorcerer can summon Nimbus, a hound of ill omen. This good boy is permanent and deals a variety of damages to the enemies. It can also teleport the Shadow Magic Sorcerer around the field to surprise attack the enemies.

This can all sound complex and difficult to grasp. However, we will help you craft an amazingly powerful Shadow Sorcerer build that you can use to annihilate your enemies in the easiest possible manner.

Level 1 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

At level 1 for your sorcerer build, you can access the following attributes once you are done with character creation.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Sorcerer

Subclass: Shadow Magic

You will get the following subclass features.

Strength of the Grave: When you reach 0HP, instead of getting downed, you regain 1HP.

Superior Darkvision: You can see in darkness up to 24m.

You can also select 4 cantrips at this point.

Bursting Sinew: Burst a corpse to deal 1d10 piercing damage to the surrounding enemies.

Bone Chill: Deals 1d8 necrotic damage to the enemies. Undead enemies receive a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

Ray of Frost: Deals 1d8 cold damage and reduces the movement speed of the target by 3m.

Shocking Grasp: Deals 1d8 lightning damage to the enemies. It has an advantage against the metal enemies.

You can also prepare two spells at this point.

Shield: When you are about to be hit by an enemy attack, your Armor Class will increase by 5. You will also become immune to Magic Missile.

Magic Missile: Deals 3d4 + 3 force damage and pushes enemies away.

Skill Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (15+1), Constitution (14), Intelligence (10), Wisdom (10), Charisma (14+2).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Daggers, Quarterstaffs, Light Crossbows, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor and Shields.

Skills: Arcana, Medicine, Intimidation, and Persuasion.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 14 from 8. You can also learn another spell at this point.

Chromatic Orb: Deals 3d8 elemental damage and creates the surface of the same magic.

You can also select two Metamagics at level 2.

Metamagic Twinned Spell: Spells that target only one creature can now target an additional creature.

Metamagic Distant Spell: increases the range of spells by 50%. Melle spells get a range of 9m.

Level 3 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

As soon as you reach level 3, your HP will increase to 20 from 14. You will also get Eyes of the Dark.

Eyes of the Dark Darkness: Creates a dark fog that blinds a creature standing within it. The creature can’t make a ranged attack out of or inside the fog cloud. It requires 2 sorcery points as compared to the normal darkness spell, which costs a level 2 spell slot.

You can also learn a level 2 spell at this point. Our recommendation is.

Hold Person: allows you to hold an enemy that can’t move, act, or react. Any attack against the enemy within 3m is always a critical strike.

For Metamagic, select the Quickened Spell.

Metamagic Quickened Spell: Spells that cost a spell slot now cost a bonus action instead, with 3 sorcery points.

Level 4 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 26 from 20. You will get an additional cantrip at this point. Our recommendation is.

Fire Bolt: Deals 1d10 fire damage to the enemies.

You can also select one more spell at this point.

Scorching Ray: Deals 6d6 fire damage to the enemies with three scorching rays.

The first feat slot also unlocks at level 4.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma stat to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 32 from 26. You will also gain access to level 3 spells at this point.

Lightning Bolt: Deals 866 Lightning damage to all the creatures in the attack’s vicinity. Enemies still take half the damage on a save.

Level 6 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 38 from 32. You will also get an amazing subclass bonus action.

Hound of the Ill Omen: Summons forth a creature of darkness.

You can also prepare a level 3 spell at this point.

Haste: You or your ally gains an action, becomes faster, and gains a +2 bonus to Armor Class.

Level 7 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

At level 7, your HP will increase to 44 from 38. You can now prepare one level 4 spell at this point.

Ice Storm: Deals 2d8 bludgeoning + 4d6 cold damage to all enemies within range. Enemies still take half the damage on a save.

Level 8 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

As soon as you reach level 8, your HP will increase to 50 from 44. Prepare one more spell at this point.

Fireball: The fireball explodes on impact and deals 8d6 fire damage to all enemies. On a save, enemies still take half the damage.

The second feat slot unlocks at level 8.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Upon reaching level 9, your HP will increase to 56 from 50. You can now prepare a level 5 spell at this point. Our recommendation is Cone of Cold.

Cone of Cold: Deals 8d8 ice damage to the enemies. The enemies still take half the damage on a save.

Level 10 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

At level 10, your HP will increase to 62 from 56. You will also get a bonus cantrip.

Acid Splash: Deals 3d6 acid damage to the enemies.

You can prepare one more level 5 spell at this point.

Hold Monster: Paralyze a creature. It can’t move, act, or react, and any attack on it within 3m is always a critical strike.

For your next Metamagic, go with the Extended Spell.

Metamagic Extended Spell: Double the duration of conditions, surfaces, and summons from your spells.

Level 11 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

As soon as you reach level 11, your HP will increase to 68 from 62. You will also get a bonus class action.

Shadow Walk: Teleport into the shadows. The next spell that you cast will benefit from Distant Spell and won’t cost sorcery points.

You can now prepare a level 6 spell at this point.

Chain Lightning: Deals 10d8 lightning damage to an enemy. Three more bolts leap from the target and hit surrounding enemies for the same damage. Upon save, enemies still take half the damage.

Level 12 Selections for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Upon reaching level 12, your HP will increase to 74 from 68. You can prepare one more level 6 spell at this point.

Globe of Invulnerability: Creatures within this globe become immune to all sorts of damage. It lasts for three turns.

The final feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Alert. You gain a +5 bonus to initiative rolls and can’t be surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

Head: Hood of the Weave. You gain a +2 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Grants a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Wavemother’s Robe. +1 Armor Class. You get resistance against Fire and Cold damage. If you are standing in water at the start of your turn, you regain 1-4 HP at the start of every turn.

Gloves: Daredevil Gloves. You will gain a +1 bonus to spell attack rolls.

Boots: Evasive Boots. You gain a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Acrobatics.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Shadow Magic Sorcerer Build

For the main-hand weapon, we will be using the legendary staff, Markoheshkir. It has the following weapon properties.

+2 weapon enchantment.

Deals 1d8 + 10 bludgeoning damage.

You gain a +1 bonus for Spell Save DC and Spell Attack Rolls.

Arcane Battery. The next spell you cast doesn’t require a spell slot.

Kereska’s Favor spell.

Topple weapon action.

For a shield, we recommend the legendary Viconia’s Walking Fortress. It has the following properties.

When an enemy hits you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal 2-8 Force damage. It also makes enemies prone unless they pass a Dexterity Saving Throw.

You gain an advantage on saving throws against spells. Spell attack rolls against you have a disadvantage.

For the long-range weapon, go with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon properties.