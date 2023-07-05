How To Get Aspect Of Armageddon In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Armageddon bolsters the stats for your Fire Sorcerer builds in Diablo 4. This legendary aspect is reserved for the sorcerer class and is a must-have if you want to control hordes of enemies and also deal immense amounts of damage to weaken them all together as well.

So when you use the Inferno skill, this offensive aspect allows you to channel a destructive attack by showering a Meteorite strike at your enemies. By doing that, you will be able to deal massive Fire damage and clear out hordes of common enemies with relative ease in Diablo 4.

In addition to the destructive effects, the enemies left standing after the meteorite attack will also be immobilized for a short period allowing you to finish them off in Diablo 4. So the best item that you can imprint the Aspect of Armageddon would be the 2-Handed Weapon, as its power will be increased significantly in D4.

So in your skill tree, you should definitely select the Inferno Skill as it pairs best with the effects of the Aspect of Armageddon. Moreover, it enhances the damaging stats of your attacks as well in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Armageddon location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Armageddon is a non-Codex legendary aspect, meaning that you cannot unlock it by completing a dungeon in Diablo 4.

The only way to get the Armageddon aspect in D4 is by extracting it from a legendary item. For that purpose, you will have to farm high-level enemies, bosses, dungeons, and events.

An important thing to note here is that the chances of acquiring the Aspect of Armageddon depend on your luck as any of the legendary items. These include items like Ring, Amulet, Gloves, and Weapon (1H and 2H), which might come with this aspect in Diablo 4.

When you finally find the legendary item with the Aspect of Armageddon, you need to head to an Occultist. This way, you can extract this offensive aspect, and after that, you can simply use it with any other gear item to boost your build stats in D4.

However, you need to keep in mind that if you want to use this specific aspect again, you will have to find another legendary item containing this aspect, as the one you used before cannot be imprinted on another item.

Aspect of Armageddon builds in Diablo 4

As this legendary offensive aspect goes well with the Inferno skill, therefore in terms of sorcerer build, you can definitely use this aspect to complete your Meteor Pyromancer Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.

The main aspect of this specific build is its incredible burst DPS which is achieved by maximizing the use of all fire skills along with the use of Aspect of Armageddon in Diablo 4.

You will have two Hydra summons at your disposal while enjoying frequent flame shields. You will also be able to use your ultimate every 45 sec or less, which lets you chain-cast triple Meteor shower attacks.

These powerful attacks can instill massive damage and even take down elite enemies and bosses as well in Diablo 4.

So overall, acquiring the Aspect of Armageddon will surely be worth it for your Sorcerer Build in Diablo 4.