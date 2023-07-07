How To Get Aspect Of Burning Rage In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, the Aspect of Burning Rage is an offensive aspect for the Barbarian class that deals fire damage to the enemies near you while you are in a Berserking state.

With this aspect, you will release waves of fire damage for this duration. This can prove especially useful when you’re swarmed by enemies and can help you do some AoE damage.

Getting this aspect is trickier than others. As such, we’ll be teaching you how you can get your hands on the Aspect of Burning Rage in D4.

Aspect of Burning Rage location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Burning Rage is one of the few Aspects not available in the Codex of Power. This means, you can’t get it by completing dungeons and can only extract it from equipment via the Occultist.

Legendary loot, that is dropped by high-level enemies like Elites and Bosses, will have the aspect imprinted on it. You can farm for them by completing dungeons or completing World Events, or defeating World Bosses.

When you have acquired the legendary item with the Aspect of Burning Rage, you can visit the Occultist and have them remove the aspect. Removing the aspect will destroy the weapon so make sure you have spares or don’t need the item.

Now you can imprint this aspect to any other item you want to use. You can farm this legendary-tier equipment in dungeons such as the Forbidden City dungeon, Mercy’s Reach dungeon, and many others.

Aspect of Burning Rage Builds in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Burning Rage works well with the Berserker Barbarian build. It has skills and equipment that boost the duration of the Berserking state and provides many other bonuses as well.

You’ll also want to find some other Aspects that extend the Berserking state to take full advantage of this Aspect.

The Relentless Berserker’s Aspect for example has a chance to extend Berserking by 1 second when you use your Core Skills. Other builds can also make use of this Aspect, but it all depends if they can enter the Berserking state or not.