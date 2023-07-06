How To Get Aspect Of Binding Embers In Diablo 4

The Aspect of Binding Embers is ideal for utility play in Diablo 4. This legendary aspect is exclusive to the Sorcerer class as it buffs its Pyromancy skill, Flame Shield.

This Aspect grants a guaranteed effect to the Flame Shield. With this Aspect equipped, you can freely move through your Flame Shield but the enemies who try to do the same will be immobilized for a few seconds.

This effect can allow you to reposition to reset the fight’s tempo safely. The duration of this effect is random but it’s always long enough to run away and heal.

This aspect might not seem as appealing at first but with the right build, it is considered one of the best aspects for Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

Before equipping this aspect, make sure that you have unlocked the Flame Shield Skill from the Pyromancy section in the Sorcerer skill tree.

Aspect of Binding Embers location in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Binding Embers isn’t unlocked after completing a dungeon like most aspects in Diablo 4. Rather, it is obtained as a random legendary item drop.

We recommend defeating a lot of bosses through dungeons and world events to increase your chances of getting a drop.

You can also get this Legendary Aspect by trading Obols at the Purveyor of Curiosities. The price of getting a legendary item is around 40 Obols.

Aspect of Binding Embers builds in Diablo 4

This aspect can work with many builds requiring an additional utility element. However, we highly recommend using this aspect in the Fireball Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.

The move rotation in this build starts with casting a Fire shield as it grants a reduction in the mana cost of the subsequent moves. Using this effect, you can easily spam ranged moves like Fireball and Meteor while hiding behind your Fire Shield.

Equipping the Aspect of Binding Embers while adopting this playstyle can further increase its effectiveness. Enemies will be immobilized if they try to rush you down. If you happen to get flanked around the Shield, simply walk through to avoid any damage.