Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Hexblade Warlock Build

Hexblade is a new subclass of Warlock in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This subclass is famous for dealing necrotic damage to enemies and cursing them to extinction.

Hexblade Warlock is a magic powerhouse as it can use multiple attacks with its bind weapon, inflict a curse on the targets, and allow your allies to manipulate the cursed enemies. However, this subclass lacks proper protection against strong enemies and requires a support healer to keep it going.

In this guide, we will help you craft an extremely powerful Hexblade Warlock build that can turn any battle in your favor. With its mastery over Eldritch Blast and Necrotic damage, there is no one stopping this walking arsenal of death.

Level 1 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

At level 1 for the Warlock class, you can gain access to the following attributes after going throw the character creation screen.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Warlock

As a warlock, you will get the following cantrips as a bonus.

Booming Blade: Hit your enemies with your blade. They receive 1d8 thunder damage every time they move.

Eldritch Blast: Deals 1d10 force damage to the enemies.

Subclass: Hexblade

For the Hexblade subclass, you will get the following action.

Bind Hexed Weapon: Bind to your right-hand weapon. It becomes magical, and you can’t drop or throw it. You become proficient with the weapon, and attacking an enemy with this weapon may apply the Hex curse to them.

Hexblade’s Curse: Curse a target. Your damage rolls against the target become equal to your proficiency bonus. The number required to roll a critical hit is reduced by 1.

Hex Warrior: You can use your Charisma modifier instead of Strength and Dexterity when attacking with a bound weapon.

You can also prepare two spells at this point.

Wrathful Smite: Deals weapon damage + 1d6 psychic damage. There is a chance to frighten your enemy. They get a disadvantage to their ability checks and attack rolls, and can’t move.

Shield: Increases your armor class by 5 when an enemy’s attack is about to hit you. You will also become immune to Magic Missile.

Ability Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (15+1), Constitution (14), Intelligence (10), Wisdom (10), Charisma (14+2).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Spears, Pikes, and Halberds.

Armor: Light Armor, Medium Armor, and Shields.

Skills: Arcana, History, Medicine, and Intimidation.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

At level 2, your HP will increase to 17 from 10. You will also get two more spells at this point.

Armor of Agathys: Gain 5 temporary hit points and deal 5 cold damage to any enemy that hits you with a melee attack.

Arms of Hadar: Deals 2d6 necrotic damage to the enemies and prevents them from using reactions. Upon save, enemies still take half the damage, but can use reactions.

You can also access Eldritch Invocations and select 2 from the list. Our recommendations are.

Agonizing Blast: When you cast Eldritch Blast, you can add your Charisma modifier to it unless it is negative.

Repelling Blast: Upon hitting a creature with Eldritch Blast, you can push them away 4.5m.

Level 3 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

Upon reaching level 3, your HP will increase to 24 from 17. You can now select your Pact Boon at this point.

Pact of the Blade: Despite it not looking favorable for the Hexblade Warlock, it still gives you an extra attack that comes in handy.

You can choose one spell from the level 2 spells.

Hold Person: Allows you to hold a creature. It can’t move, act, or react, and any attack against it within 3m is always a critical attack.

Level 4 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

As soon as you reach level 4, your HP will increase to 31 from 24. You will also gain a new cantrip.

Bone Chill: Deals 1d8 necrotic damage to the enemies. Undead enemies will have a disadvantage on their attack rolls.

You can also select one more spell at this point.

Branding Smite: Deals 1d8 + 11 piercing + 1d4 necrotic + 2d6 radiant damage to the enemies and prevents them from turning invisible.

The first feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma stat to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

Upon reaching level 5, your HP will increase to 38 from 31. You will also get a Warlock class feature.

Deepened Pact: Blade Pact holders gain an extra attack with their bind weapon.

You can also choose one level 3 spell at this point.

Hunger of Hadar: Deals 2d6 cold and 2d6 acid damage to the enemies standing within the sphere. There is a chance that they will also become Blind.

For the next Eldritch’s Invocation, select Devil’s Sight.

Devil’s Sight: You can see normally in the darkness, both magical and non-magical, up to a distance of 24m.

Level 6 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

At level 6, your HP will increase to 45 from 38. You will also gain a bonus subclass feature.

Accursed Spectre: When you or an ally kills a creature within 18m that is affected by Hexblade Curse, you can raise a Spectre that will fight against you for a short period of time.

You can also prepare one more spell at this point.

Cloud of Daggers: Summons a cloud of daggers that deal 4d4 slashing damage standing within it.

Level 7 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

As soon as you reach level 7, your HP will increase to 52 from 45. You can prepare a level 4 spell at this point.

Staggering Smite: Deals 1d8 + 11 piercing + 1d4 necrotic + 4d6 psychic damage to the enemies. They can become staggered, which stops them from reactions or even misses their attacks.

For the new Eldritch Invocation, we recommend the following one.

Dreadful Word: You can cast the Confusion spell with the Warlock spell slot.

Level 8 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

Upon reaching level 8, your HP will increase to 59 from 52. You can prepare one more level 4 spell.

Blight: Deals 8d8 necrotic damage to enemies. It is most effective against plants who get disadvantage to their saving throws. This spell has no effect against undead and constructs.

The second feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma stat to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

At level 9, your HP will increase to 66 from 59. You can now select one more Eldritch Invocation.

Minions of Chaos: You can cast the Conjure Elemental spell with a Warlock spell slot.

At this point, you can now prepare one level 5 spell.

Cone of Cold: Deals 8d8 cold damage to the enemies. On a save, they still take half the damage.

Level 10 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

As soon as you reach level 10, your HP will increase to 73 from 66. You will also get the following subclass feature.

Armor of Hexes: When a creature who is cursed with Hexblade, you can negate the attack with a reaction. However, it has a 50% chance of success.

You will also gain one more cantrip at this point.

Toll of the Dead: Deals 2d12 necrotic damage to the enemies. If the enemy is at full health, they receive 2d8 necrotic damage instead.

For the level 5 spell, we recommend the following one.

Banishing Smite: Possibly banish your enemy to another plane of existence. Can’t banish enemies with 50HP or more.

Level 11 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

Upon reaching level 11, your HP will increase to 80 from 73. You also gain access to Mystic Arcanum, which allows you to cast one level 6 spell once per long rest without using a spell slot.

Circle of Death: Deals 8d6 necrotic damage to the target and surrounding enemies. They still take half the damage on a save.

For your next spell, select Hold Monster.

Hold Monster: Allows you to paralyze a creature who can’t act, react, or move. Any attack within 3m is always a critical hit.

Level 12 Selections for Hexblade Warlock Build

At level 12, your HP will increase to 87 from 80. For your final Eldritch Invocation, select the Life Drinker.

Lifedrinker: Attacks made with your weapon deal additional necrotic damage equal to your charisma modifier.

For the final feat slot, we recommend Alert.

Feat: Alert. Grants a +5 bonus to your initiative rolls, and you can’t be surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for Hexblade Warlock Build

Head: Hood of the Weave: You gain a +2 bonus to Spell Attack Rolls and Spell Save DC.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection: Grants a +1 bonus to Armor Class and Saving Throws.

Armor: Viconia’s Priestess Robe: Increases Armor Class by 1 and gives you an advantage on Stealth Checks.

Gloves: Daredevil Gloves. You will gain a +1 bonus to spell attack rolls.

Boots: Evasive Boots. Increase your Armor Class and Acrobatics Skill by 1.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Hexblade Warlock Build

For this build, we will be using Duellist’s Prerogative. This is a Legendary weapon and has the following properties.

Deals 10-20 damage

+3 weapon enchantment

With an empty off-hand, you land a critical hit with an attack roll of 19. You will also get an extra reaction that turn.

On a hit with the melee weapon, you deal additional necrotic damage equal to your proficiency bonus.

For a shield, we recommend the legendary Viconia’s Walking Fortress. It has the following properties.

When an enemy hits you with a melee attack, you can use your reaction to deal 2-8 Force damage. It also makes enemies prone unless they pass a Dexterity Saving Throw.

You gain an advantage on saving throws against spells. Spell attack rolls against you have a disadvantage.

For the long-range weapon, go with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon properties.