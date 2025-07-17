Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Drunken Master Monk Build

Drunken Master is a new subclass for Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This monk uses their resistance to alcohol to their advantage and even makes their enemies drunk with their punches.

Drunken Master Monk is not as powerful as Open Hand Monk, but they excel in utilizing various status effects to their benefit. Various status elements like poison have no impact on this class, and they can massively punish the enemies with Intoxicated Strikes.

Let us help you craft an amazing Drunken Master Build in Baldur’s Gate 3 that is a powerhouse when it comes to barehand fighting.

Level 1 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

At level 1, you can’t select the subclass for your Monk build. However, you can access the character creation screen and select the following attributes.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Monk

Ability Points: Strength (8), Dexterity (15+1), Constitution (14), Intelligence (10), Wisdom (15+1), Charisma (10).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Shortswords, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armor: Light Armor and Shields.

Skills: Acrobatics, Insight, Medicine, and Intimidation.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 17 from 10. You will also get the following class actions.

Step of the Wind Disengage: Retreat to safety by Disengaging. Jump no longer requires a bonus action.

Step of the Wind Dash: Double your movement speed. Jump no longer requires a bonus action.

Patient Defense: Attack Rolls against you have a disadvantage, and you have an advantage on Dexterity Saving Throws.

Level 3 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

As soon as you reach level 3, your HP will increase to 24 from 17. At this point, you can now select the subclass for your Monk build.

Subclass: Drunken Master

You will get the following subclass features.

Cheeky Tipple: You are immune to the negative effects of being drunk. Once per day, when you drink alcohol, you regain half of your Ki Points.

Drunken Performance: You gain proficiency in the Performance skill.

A new bonus action also unlocks at this point.

Drunken Technique: Deals 8-14 bludgeoning damage to the enemies by punching them twice. You will also get 3m movement speed and the benefit of disengage.

Level 4 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 31 from 24. You will also gain a couple of bonus actions at this point.

Intoxicating Strike: Deals 1d6 + 3 bludgeoning damage to enemies and possibly makes them drunk.

The first feat slot for your Drunken Master Monk also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity to increase it to 18.

Level 5 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

At level 5, your HP will increase to 38 from 31. You will also get a new class feature, Extra Attack.

Extra Attack: You can make an extra attack after hitting the enemy with a melee or unarmed strike.

Two more bonus actions will also become available.

Stunning Strike (Melee): Possibly stun the target.

Stunning Strike (Unarmed): Possibly stun the target.

Level 6 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

As soon as you reach level 6, your HP will increase to 45 from 38. You will also get a few class features.

Ki-Empowered Strikes: Your unarmed strikes are considered magical to overcome enemies’ resistance and immunity to non-magical strikes.

You will also gain access to some subclass features at this point.

Leap to your Feet: Upon getting Prone, getting back to your feet only uses 1.5m of movement speed.

Redirect Attack: When an enemy misses you with a melee attack, you can spend 1 Ki Point as a reaction to use Unarmed Strike against them.

Level 7 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

Upon reaching level 7, your will increase to 52 from 45. You will also gain access to the following subclass feature.

Life of the Party: Every time the Intoxicated Strike hits, you will get bonus Armor Class and increased Attack Rolls against the Drunk enemies. This attack stacks upon hitting multiple enemies.

A new class feature also unlocks at this point.

Stillness of Mind: Upon getting Charmed or Frightened, you will automatically get rid of these conditions.

Level 8 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

At level 8, your HP will increase to 59 from 52. You will also get an additional Ki Point.

At this point, the second Feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Tavern Brawler: When you make an unarmed strike, use an improvised weapon, or throw something, your strength modifier is added twice to attack and damage rolls. You can use the ability point to increase Constitution to 15.

Level 9 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

As soon as you reach level 9, your HP will increase to 66 from 59. You will also get the following class feature.

Enhanced Unarmored Movement: Difficult Terrain no longer affects you, and you can make an additional 6m jump if you are not wearing armor or holding a shield.

You will also get the following bonus action.

Sobering Realization: Deals 1d6 + 4 bludgeoning damage to the enemies. If they are drunk, they will become sober and receive an additional 1d8 + 3 psychic damage.

Level 10 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

Upon reaching level 10, your HP will increase to 73 from 66. You will also get the following class feature.

Purity of Body: You are immune to poison. You can’t be poisoned or diseased.

Level 11 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

As soon as you reach level 11, your HP will increase to 80 from 73. You will also gain a new subclass feature.

Drunkard’s Luck: When you make an ability check, attack roll, or saving throw and have a disadvantage on your roll, spend 2 Ki Points to negate the disadvantage.

Level 12 Selections for Drunken Master Monk Build

At level 12, your HP will increase to 87 from 80. The final feat slot also unlocks.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Dexterity stat to increase it to 20.

Best Gear and Accessories for Drunken Master Monk Build

Head: Scabby Pugilist Circlet. Your weapon and unarmed strikes deal 2 more damage when surrounded by two or more foes.

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Increases your Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1.

Armor: Vest of Soul Rejuvenation. Upon succeeding a saving throw against a spell, you will regain 1-4 hit points. You can use a reaction to make an unarmed strike against the enemy if it misses. It also grants +2 Armor Class.

Gloves: Gloves of Soul Catching. Unarmed strikes deal an additional 1-10 force damage. There is a chance to regain 1-10 hit points per turn on an unarmed strike. You can also use this bonus to increase your attack rolls and saving throws. These gloves also increase your Constitution stat by 2.

Boots: Boots of Uninhibited Kushigo. You will deal more damage equal to your Wisdom Modifier with unarmed strikes.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Drunken Master Monk Build

For the ranged weapon, we will be going with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon characteristics.