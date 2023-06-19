What Are Injured Enemies In Diablo 4

Any RPG is incomplete without including status effects, though each game can have different effects depending on its gameplay style. Similarly, as an action role-playing game, Diablo 4 introduces you to many status effects such as Chill, Berserk, Injured and Bleed Orbs. That said, it is pretty interesting that the Injured status effect in Diablo 4 works in entirely different ways than its counterparts.

This guide will help you understand the Injured status effect in Diablo 4 and let you know how to utilize this effect in an efficient way to turn the victory in your favor.

What is the Injured status in Diablo 4

As mentioned earlier, D4 has a set of statuses that provide a temporary buff or modification to the player’s already possessed abilities and powers.

While some of these statuses actively perform on the battlefield, the Injured status effect in Diablo 4 does not do anything itself. It informs the game that the character’s health is below 35 percent health. Note that when we say character, it applies to both the enemy and the player himself.

Not only an enemy but also you can have Injured status and get the merits or demerits similarly. It is opposite to the Healthy effect, which indicates that a player or an enemy has more than 80% health.

Many equipment and skills go well with the Injured status and get enhanced when this status is active on them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Skills that work well with Injured status

It is important to note that only two classes, Barbarian and Rogue, use the Injured effect through their skills. The other classes, such as Druid, Necromancer, and Sorcerer, don’t have any skills that can make use of the Injured status effect on enemies.

Remember, if you are below 35%, avoid critical blows from enemies in a battle, as they will deal you significantly more damage than in normal circumstances.

Slaying Strike

It is a physical damage type skill. It implies that if an enemy is Injured in D4, you will inflict 8% enhanced damage on them.

Exploit

It is a physical impairment type skill. In this one, the Injured enemies in D4 receive 6 percent more damage from your side.

Remember that if your enemy uses the Exploit skill against you (such as in Fields of Hatred PvP), you will also lose a chunk of your health.