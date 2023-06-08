What Is Overpower Damage In Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, as you cast some skill, there’s a 3% chance that it will deal more damage than it can generally do, referred to as Overpower Damage. However, the amount of damage is not fixed and can vary with different factors.

The additional damage you deal as the Overpower status effect depends on your health and the ability to Fortify. While life means simply the amount of health you’re left with, understanding fortify may be confusing. Fortify develops an extra health layer over you for some time; therefore, there’s no chance of taking any damage by that time.

A few classes, Barbarian, Druid, and Necromancer, are the only ones in Diablo 4 that have the fortifying ability. Thus they can give more amount of Overpower damage than other classes. Overpower, however, not only depends on these two stats, and there is much more to it.

Apart from the already discussed factors, the additional damage varies directly with your skill. As you perform a skill, if Overpower occurs, it will add to the base value of that skill by 50%.

How to maximize Overpower damage in Diablo 4

While increasing the chance for the skill set is not in our hands, we can increase the damage. Here are some of the ways you can maximize the Overpower Damage:

Increase Willpower

You must increase the Willpower Stat to increase the Overpower damage in Diablo 4 by 14.25%.

Add Gems

Gems can give you a 24% boost in the Overpower damage.

Utilizing passive abilities

Another way that can increase your overpower damage is the use of Passive Abilities. Abilities like Tides of Bloods of Necromancer and others can increase your damage by 5%.

Legendary Aspects

In Diablo 4, you can increase the overpower damage by getting the Legendary Aspects and putting them onto your gear.

Strategizing with the Paragon Board

Lastly, strategizing with the Paragon Board can also increase the overpower damage by 15%.

Best classes for Overpower damage

In Diablo 4, some classes guarantee overpowering when some skills are performed under specific conditions.

Necromancers

Necromancers have two blood skills, Blood Surge, and Blood Lance, that can guarantee an Overpower.

Blood Surge Skill: To have the Overpower guarantee, you must collect five stacks you will get when you damage an enemy using Blood Surge, provided you are in good health.

Blood Lance Skill: Cast Blood Lance 8 times, and your next blood last will guarantee to overpower.

Rathma’s Vigor: Necromancer Rathma’s Vigor also guarantees to overpower after being healthy, which synergizes with the blood surge.

Once you have the guarantee for overpowering, you can also increase the overpower damage with skills, passive, and nodes.

Sacrifice: Sacrificing your skeletal mages increases your overpower damage by 40%, but you won’t be able to use them again.

Tides of Bloods: Using this passive ability, you can increase your overpower damage by 5%.

BloodBath: BloodBath, a legendary node in your paragon board, gives a 50% increase to overpower colossal damage.

Druid

Like Necromancers, Druid also has skills and abilities guaranteeing overpowering damage.

Provocation: Using this transformation ability, you must stay away from Werebear for 30 seconds, and your next attack will overpower.

Other than this, Druid can also use their passives to guarantee to overpower. Enemies overpowered by Pulverized are stunned for 3 seconds, and Boulders are stunned for 4 seconds.

Barbarian

Barbarians also possess certain attributes that can guarantee “Overpower,” and passive abilities can increase the overpower damage.

Bash: After smashing the enemies four times with smash, your next attack is a guaranteed overpower.

Brute Force: Using this passive increases your Overpower damage by 15%.