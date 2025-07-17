Baldur’s Gate 3: Most OP Oath Of The Crown Paladin Build

Oath of the Crown is a new subclass for Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3 introduced with patch 8. This subclass mainly focuses on providing support to party members and forcing enemies to ignore them. You can also use this build to deal massive radiant damage to your enemies and bless your allies in the same breath.

As a support, there is no other build better than Oath of the Crown Paladin in Baldur’s Gate 3. From distracting enemies to strengthening allies, they can change the tide of battle in an instant.

In this guide, we will tell you how to craft an amazing Oath of the Crown Paladin build that mainly focuses on Dexterity and Charisma as its main modifiers instead of Strength.

Level 1 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

For the Paladin class in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can select the subclass at level 1. With character creation done, you can select the following attributes.

Race: Half-Elf

Subrace: Drow Half-Elf

Class: Paladin

Class Action: Righteous Clarity. Target yourself or an ally to allot their proficiency bonus to their attack rolls.

Subclass: Oath of the Crown

Subclass Feature: Oath of the Crown Tenets. Law, Loyalty, and Responsibility.

Ability Points: Strength (10), Dexterity (14+2), Constitution (14), Intelligence (8), Wisdom (10), Charisma (15+1).

With the above selections, you will get the following proficiencies.

Weapons: Simple Weapons, Martial Weapons, Spears, Pikes, Halberds, and Glaives.

Armors: Light Armor, Medium Armor, Heavy Armor, and Shields.

Skills: Athletics, Medicine, Intimidation, and Persuasion.

FYI We have a detailed guide on Proficiency and how it works.

Level 2 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

Upon reaching level 2, your HP will increase to 20 from 12. You will also get the following bonus action.

Divine Smite Critical Reaction: Deals an additional 1d8 radiant damage to fiends and undead. On a save, you don’t lose the spell slot.

Fighting Style: Defense. Increases your Armor Class by 1.

You can also prepare five spells at this point.

Command: Command a creature to flee, freeze, drop the weapon, or drop to the ground.

Compelled Duel: Force an enemy to target you. This will give the enemy a disadvantage over your allies.

Bless: Bless up to 3 creatures. They gain a +1d4 bonus to their attack rolls and saving throws.

Cure Wounds: Heal a creature you can touch with 1d8 + 3 hit points.

Searing Smite: Deals an additional 1d6 fire damage to the enemies on top of weapon damage. If they catch fire, they will take 1d6 fire damage at the start of each turn.

Level 3 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

As soon as you reach level 3, your HP will increase to 28 from 20. You will also get the following Class Feature.

Divine Health: You can no longer be afflicted with any disease.

Some more bonus actions will also become available at this point.

Turn the Tide: Heal nearby non-enemy creatures with 1d6 + 3 hit points.

Champion Challenge: Challenge all the enemies to only target you. They will have a disadvantage if they attack your allies.

You will also get a couple of Oath Spells.

Command: Command a creature to flee, freeze, drop the weapon, or drop to the ground.

Compelled Duel: Force an enemy to target you. This will give the enemy a disadvantage over your allies.

Prepare one more spell from the selection. Remove Command and Compelled Duel and select any 3 you want.

Level 4 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

Upon reaching level 4, your HP will increase to 36 from 28. You will also get an additional class feature.

Lay on Hand Charge: Gain an additional Lay on Hand charge to either heal yourself or your allies.

The first feat slot unlocks at level 4.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma to increase it to 18.

Prepare another spell in your spell slots. Our recommendation is Divine Favor.

Divine Favor: Weapon attacks deal an additional 1d4 damage.

Level 5 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

As soon as you reach level 5, your HP will increase to 44 from 36. You will also get the following class feature.

Extra Attack: Gain an extra attack upon using an unarmed strike or a weapon attack.

You will also get two of the most important Oath spells.

Spiritual Weapon: Summons a spiritual weapon that deals an additional 1d8 + 4 force damage.

Warding Bond: This spell wards an ally. They gain resistance against all kinds of damage. It also grants a +1 bonus to their Armor Class and Saving Throws. However, you will take the same amount of damage as the allies.

Level 2 spells also unlock at this point. Prepare the following ones.

Branding Smite: Deals weapon damage + 2d6 radiant damage to the enemies and prevents them from turning invisible.

Aid: Heal your allies and increase their maximum HP by 5

Level 6 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

Upon reaching level 6, your HP will increase to 52 from 44. You will also get another class action at this point.

Aura of Protection: You and your nearby allies gain a bonus to saving throws. The aura disappears if you fall asleep.

Prepare another level 2 spell.

Magic Weapon: Make your weapon magical to gain a +1 bonus to both attack and damage rolls.

Level 7 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

At level 7, your HP will increase to 60 from 52. You will also get the following subclass feature.

Divine Allegiance: When an ally within 1.5m takes damage, you can use the reaction to take the damage instead of your ally.

Also, prepare one more spell at this point.

Protection from Poison: Removes poison from an ally and grants them resistant against it.

Level 8 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

As soon as you reach level 8, your HP will increase to 68 from 60. You will also gain access to the second feat slot.

Feat: Ability Improvement. Invest both points in Charisma stat to increase it to 20.

Level 9 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

Upon reaching level 9, your HP will increase to 76 from 68. You will also get the following Oath spells.

Spirit Guardians: Call forth spirit guardians that deal wither 3d8 radiant or 3d8 necrotic damage to the nearby enemies. Upon save, enemies still take half the damage.

Warden of Vitality: As long as this aura lasts, you can cast Restore Vitality as a bonus action to heal yourself or nearby allies.

Prepare the following level 3 spells.

Revivify: Revive a companion with 1HP.

Blinding Smite: Deals weapon damage + 3d8 radiant damage. It can also blind the enemy.

Level 10 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

At level 10, your HP will increase to 84 from 76. You will also gain the following class action.

Aura of Courage: You and your nearby allies can’t be frightened.

Also, prepare the Remove Curse spell to remove all curses from you and your allies.

Level 11 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

As soon as you reach level 11, your HP will increase to 92 from 84. You will gain another class feature.

Improved Divine Smite: Melee attacks deal an additional 1d8 radiant damage.

Prepare Crusher’s Mantle as your next spell.

Crusher’s Mantle: You and your allies’ weapons deal an additional 1d4 radiant damage.

Level 12 Selections for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

Upon reaching level 12, your HP will increase to 100 from 92. The final feat slot also unlocks at this point.

Feat: Alert. You gain a +5 bonus to your initiative rolls and can’t be surprised.

Best Gear and Accessories for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

Head: Birthright. Increases your charisma by +2 (max of 22).

Cloak: Cloak of Protection. Increases your Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1.

Armor: Armor of Persistence. All incoming damage is reduced by 2. You also gain Resistance and Blade Ward. However, it gives you a disadvantage on stealth checks.

Gloves: Luminous Gloves. When the wearer deals radiant damage, the target receives two turns of radiating orb. Also grants a +1 bonus to Strength saving throws.

Boots: Evasive Boots. Grants a +1 bonus to your Armor Class and Acrobatics.

Rings: Killer’s Sweetheart (upon killing a creature, your next attack roll is always a critical hit. Can be used once per long rest), Ring of Protection (increases Armor Class and Saving Throws by 1).

Amulet: Amulet of Greater Health. Increases the Constitution of its wearer to 23.

Best Weapons for Oath of the Crown Paladin Build

For the main hand weapon, go with the Phalar Aluve. It has the following weapon characteristics.

+1 weapon enchantment.

+1 bonus to Performance skill.

Class Action: Phalar Aluve Melody.

Deals 1d10 + 9 slashing damage.

However, for the end game, we recommend using Shar’s Spear of the Evening. It has the following weapon characteristics.

+3 weapon enchantment.

Level 2 Spell: Shar’s Darkness.

The wielder can’t be blinded.

You gain an advantage on saving throws when lightly or heavily obscured. Enemies that are lightly or heavily obscured take 1d6 extra damage.

Deals 1d8 + 11 piercing damage to the enemies.

For the long-range weapon, go with the Hellrider’s Longbow. It has the following weapon properties.

Deals 1d8 + 4 piercing damage.

Grants you a +3 bonus to initiative rolls and advantage on Perception Skill checks

+1 weapon enchantment.

There is a chance for an enemy to catch Faerie Fire each turn.

For a shield, we recommend the legendary Viconia’s Walking Fortress. It has the following properties.