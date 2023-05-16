Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – All Shrine Locations And Map Coordinates

Shrines have unsurprisingly returned to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from the first game as mini-dungeon locations that can be completed for various rewards.
Completing a Shrine not only grants a Treasure that includes weapons and consumables but also unlocks a fast travel point to quickly move around the map.
There are 152 Shrines in total in Tears of the Kingdom. They are scattered across the map just as before but unlike the first game, you can now find Shrines both on the surface as well as in the sky.
You can, hence, expect to find several Shrines while exploring every region in the game. Below is a list of all Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom alongside their map locations and coordinates.
Akalla Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Akalla Highland Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Domizuin Shrine
|3305, 1443, 0426
|
|2
|Jochi-ihiga Shrine
|
|
|3
|Rasitakiwak Shrine
|4161, 1324, 0229
|
|4
|Gatanisis Shrine
|
|You can find it below the surface of the ledge.
Deep Akalla Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Gemimik Shrine
|4521, 2126, 0001
|
|2
|Sinatanika Shrine
|3842, 2299, 0048
|
|3
|Jochi-iu Shrine
|4350, 2972, 0164
|
|4
|Rasiwak Shrine
|
|
|5
|Kamatukis Shrine
|3427, 3345, 0070
|
Central Hyrule Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Central Hyrule Field Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Serutabomac Shrine
|0180, 1170, 0280
|
|2
|Sepapa Shrine
|0222, 1097, 0026
|
|3
|Sinakawak Shrine
|1413, 0756, 0089
|
|4
|Ishodag Shrine
|0880, 0422, 0049
|
|5
|Kyonosis Shrine
|0205, 0370, 0027
|
|6
|Yamiyo Shrine
|0342, 0481, 0029
|
|7
|Ren-iz Shrine
|0747, 0823, 0081
|
|8
|Susuyai Shrine
|0785, 0434, 0018
|
|9
|Jiosin Shrine
|0240, 0370, 0027
|
|10
|Mayachin Shrine
|0705, 0868, 0031
|
|11
|Teniten Shrine
|0075, 1115, 0021
|
|12
|Tajikats Shrine
|0344, 1009, 0016
|
|13
|Kamizun Shrine
|0177, 1557, 0023
|
|14
|Kyokugon Shrine
|0716, 1548, 0006
|
|15
|Tsutsu-um Shrine
|1423, 1349, 0068
|
|16
|Riogok Shrine
|1440, 1616, 0089
|
Central Hyrule Ridge Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Runakit Shrine
|2532, 1171, 0177
|
|2
|Taki-Ihaban Shrine
|1830, 1194, 0147
|
|3
|Makurukis Shrine
|2874, 0629, 0233
|
|4
|Sonapan Shrine
|1921, 0357, 0228
|
|5
|Usazum Shrine
|
|
|6
|Turakawak Shrine
|3496, 0197, 0066
|
|7
|Gasas Shrine
|
|
|8
|Iun-orok Shrine
|
|
|9
|Ikatak Shrine
|
|
Central Hyrule Sky Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Siyamotsus Shrine
|
|
|2
|Rakashog Shrine
|1715, 2119, 1149
|
|3
|Jinodok Shrine
|
|
Elden Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Elden Sky Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Kadaunar Shrine
|1882, 1202, 1251
|
|2
|Natak Shrine
|3669, 1488, 1157
|
|3
|Gikaku Shrine
|
|
Elden Surface Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Minetak Shrine
|
|
|2
|Jiotak Shrine
|
|
|3
|Isisim Shrine
|1841, 2841, 0363
|
|4
|Sibajitak Shrine
|2399, 3269, 0402
|
|5
|Kimayat Shrine
|2871, 3625, 0239
|
|6
|Marakuguc Shrine
|1761, 2508, 0437
|
|7
|Sitsum Shrine
|2358, 2602, 0790
|
|8
|Momosik Shrine
|
|
|9
|Timawak Shrine
|1798, 1635, 0311
|
|10
|Moshapin Shrine
|
|
|11
|Mayachideg Shrine
|3062, 1817, 0216
|
Faron Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Faron Grasslands Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Ishokin Shrine
|
|
|2
|Utsushok Shrine
|
|
Faron Sky Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Joku-usin Shrine
|1070, 3342, 0785
|
|2
|Joku-u Shrine
|1372, 3336, 0428
|
Gerudo Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Gerudo Desert Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Miryotanog Shrine
|
|
|2
|Soryotanong Shrine
|3887, 2956, 0125
|
|3
|Mayatat Shrine
|3283, 2517, 0023
|
|4
|Chichim Shrine
|
|
|5
|Irasak Shrine
|
|
|6
|Karahatag Shrine
|3726, 3625, 0043
|
|7
|Siwakama Shrine
|
|
|8
|Kitawak Shrine
|
|
|9
|Motsusis Shrine
|
|
Gerudo Highlands Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Otutsum Shrine
|4470, 0669, 0509
|
|2
|Mayamatis Shrine
|4636, 1513, 0452
|
|3
|Kudanisar Shrine
|
|
|4
|Rotsumamu Shrine
|
|
|5
|Turakmik Shrine
|
|
|6
|Suariwak Shrine
|
|
Great Hyrule Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Great Hyrule Forest Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Kikakin Shrine
|0389, 2740, 0287
|
|2
|Sikukuu Shrine
|0696, 2792, 0225
|
|3
|Sakunbomar Shrine
|0165, 2313, 0178
|
|4
|Musanokir Shrine
|0409, 2129, 0143
|
|5
|Pupunke Shrine
|
|
|6
|Ninjis Shrine
|0352, 1900, 0178
|
Great Sky Island Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Ukouh Shrine
|0274, 0193, 1460
|
|2
|In-isa Shrine
|0027, 1503, 1408
|
|3
|Nachoyah Shrine
|0709, 1381, 1584
|
|4
|Gutanbac Shrine
|0388, 1660, 2299
|
Hebra Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Hebra Mountains Shrines
|Shrine
|Coorindates
|How to find
|1
|Otak Shrine
|
|
|2
|Eutoum Shrine
|
|
|3
|Tauyosipun Shrine
|
|
|4
|Rutafu-um Shrine
|
|
|5
|Sahirow Shrine
|3354, 2387, 0361
|
|6
|Wao-os Shrine
|
|
|7
|Gatakis Shrine
|3650, 1805, 0168
|
|8
|Oromuwak Shrine
|
|
|9
|Sisuran Shrine
|
|
|10
| Nouda Shrine
|
|
|11
| Orochium Shrine
|1632, 2637, 0238
|
|12
| Oshozan-u Shrine
|1405, 3677, 0288
|
|13
| Mayaotaki Shrine
|0823, 3535, 0235
|
|14
| Mayausiy Shrine
|
|
|15
| Kiuyoyou Shrine
|1106, 2089, 0104
|Located by some trees northwest of the Hudson Sign on the main road.
Hebra Sky Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Ijo-o Shrine
|3857, 2688, 0702
|
|2
|Kahatanaum Shrine
|3249, 3430, 1347
|
|3
|Mayaumekis Shrine
|2947, 2051, 0897
|
|4
|Taninoud Shrine
|0801, 3406, 0949
|
|5
|Tenbez Shrine
|
|
Lanayru Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
Lanayru Greatspring Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Joniu Shrine
|
|
|2
|Ihen-a Shrine
|3787, 0577, 0486
|
|3
|Mogawak Shrine
|3299, 0424, 0112
|
|4
|Apogek Shrine
|3886, 0220, 0163
|
|5
|Yomizuk Shrine
|4412, 0610, 0034
|
Lanayru Sky Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Jirutagumac Shrine
|2916, 0533, 0951
|
|2
|Igoshon Shrine
|3480, 0664, 1325
|
Lanayru Wetlands Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Jojon Shrine
|1202, 0329, 0029
|
|2
|Tukarok Shrine
|0915, 0250, 0034
|
|3
|Morok Shrine
|1182, 0779, 0133
|
|4
|Jonsau Shrine
|1736, 0015, 0025
|
|5
|Maoikes Shrine
|
|
|6
|Kurakat Shrine
|
|
|7
|Makasura Shrine
|1770, 1050, 0166
|
|8
|O-ogim Shrine
|
|
Mount Lananyru Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Jogou Shrine
|
|
|2
|Zakusu Shrine
|
|
|3
|Jikais Shrine
|4262, 1674, 0181
|
|4
|Adenamimik Shrine
|
|
|5
|Mayahisik Shrine
|
|
|6
|Zanmik Shrine
|3469, 2180, 0148
|
Necluda Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom
East Necluda Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Utojis Shrine
|
|You need to reach the northern entrance of the cave.
|2
|Tokiy Shrine
|
|Found inside the Oakle’s Navel Cave and you have to look for it toward the corner.
|3
|Joju-u-u Shrine
|1516, 3576, 0142
|
|4
|Sifumim Shrine
|2824, 3272, 0081
|
|5
|Bamitok Shrine
|3097, 3204, 0081
|
Necluda Sky Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Kumamayn Shrine
|2856, 2860, 1212
|
|2
|Ukoojisi Shrine
|
|
|3
|Yansamin Shrine
|
|
|4
|Josiu Shrine
|
|
West Necluda Shrines
|Shrine
|Coordinates
|How to find
|1
|Susub Shrine
|
|
|2
|Jochisiu Shrine
|
|
|3
|Jiukoum Shrine
|0869, 2279, 0141
|
|4
|Eshos Shrine
|1569, 1948, 0157
|Located on the eastern side of the Dueling Peaks, northwest of the broken Big Twin Bridge.