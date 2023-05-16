Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – All Shrine Locations And Map Coordinates

Shrines have unsurprisingly returned to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from the first game as mini-dungeon locations that can be completed for various rewards.

Completing a Shrine not only grants a Treasure that includes weapons and consumables but also unlocks a fast travel point to quickly move around the map.

There are 152 Shrines in total in Tears of the Kingdom. They are scattered across the map just as before but unlike the first game, you can now find Shrines both on the surface as well as in the sky.

You can, hence, expect to find several Shrines while exploring every region in the game. Below is a list of all Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom alongside their map locations and coordinates.

Akalla Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Akalla Highland Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Domizuin Shrine 3305, 1443, 0426 2 Jochi-ihiga Shrine 3 Rasitakiwak Shrine 4161, 1324, 0229 4 Gatanisis Shrine You can find it below the surface of the ledge.

Deep Akalla Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Gemimik Shrine 4521, 2126, 0001 2 Sinatanika Shrine 3842, 2299, 0048 3 Jochi-iu Shrine 4350, 2972, 0164 4 Rasiwak Shrine 5 Kamatukis Shrine 3427, 3345, 0070

Central Hyrule Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Central Hyrule Field Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Serutabomac Shrine 0180, 1170, 0280 2 Sepapa Shrine 0222, 1097, 0026 3 Sinakawak Shrine 1413, 0756, 0089 4 Ishodag Shrine 0880, 0422, 0049 5 Kyonosis Shrine 0205, 0370, 0027 6 Yamiyo Shrine 0342, 0481, 0029 7 Ren-iz Shrine 0747, 0823, 0081 8 Susuyai Shrine 0785, 0434, 0018 9 Jiosin Shrine 0240, 0370, 0027 10 Mayachin Shrine 0705, 0868, 0031 11 Teniten Shrine 0075, 1115, 0021 12 Tajikats Shrine 0344, 1009, 0016 13 Kamizun Shrine 0177, 1557, 0023 14 Kyokugon Shrine 0716, 1548, 0006 15 Tsutsu-um Shrine 1423, 1349, 0068 16 Riogok Shrine 1440, 1616, 0089

Central Hyrule Ridge Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Runakit Shrine 2532, 1171, 0177 2 Taki-Ihaban Shrine 1830, 1194, 0147 3 Makurukis Shrine 2874, 0629, 0233 4 Sonapan Shrine 1921, 0357, 0228 5 Usazum Shrine 6 Turakawak Shrine 3496, 0197, 0066 7 Gasas Shrine 8 Iun-orok Shrine 9 Ikatak Shrine

Central Hyrule Sky Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Siyamotsus Shrine 2 Rakashog Shrine 1715, 2119, 1149 3 Jinodok Shrine

Elden Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Elden Sky Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Kadaunar Shrine 1882, 1202, 1251 2 Natak Shrine 3669, 1488, 1157 3 Gikaku Shrine

Elden Surface Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Minetak Shrine 2 Jiotak Shrine 3 Isisim Shrine 1841, 2841, 0363 4 Sibajitak Shrine 2399, 3269, 0402 5 Kimayat Shrine 2871, 3625, 0239 6 Marakuguc Shrine 1761, 2508, 0437 7 Sitsum Shrine 2358, 2602, 0790 8 Momosik Shrine 9 Timawak Shrine 1798, 1635, 0311 10 Moshapin Shrine 11 Mayachideg Shrine 3062, 1817, 0216

Faron Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Faron Grasslands Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Ishokin Shrine 2 Utsushok Shrine

Faron Sky Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Joku-usin Shrine 1070, 3342, 0785 2 Joku-u Shrine 1372, 3336, 0428

Gerudo Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Gerudo Desert Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Miryotanog Shrine 2 Soryotanong Shrine 3887, 2956, 0125 3 Mayatat Shrine 3283, 2517, 0023 4 Chichim Shrine 5 Irasak Shrine 6 Karahatag Shrine 3726, 3625, 0043 7 Siwakama Shrine 8 Kitawak Shrine 9 Motsusis Shrine

Gerudo Highlands Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Otutsum Shrine 4470, 0669, 0509 2 Mayamatis Shrine 4636, 1513, 0452 3 Kudanisar Shrine 4 Rotsumamu Shrine 5 Turakmik Shrine 6 Suariwak Shrine

Great Hyrule Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Great Hyrule Forest Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Kikakin Shrine 0389, 2740, 0287 2 Sikukuu Shrine 0696, 2792, 0225 3 Sakunbomar Shrine 0165, 2313, 0178 4 Musanokir Shrine 0409, 2129, 0143 5 Pupunke Shrine 6 Ninjis Shrine 0352, 1900, 0178

Great Sky Island Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Ukouh Shrine 0274, 0193, 1460 2 In-isa Shrine 0027, 1503, 1408 3 Nachoyah Shrine 0709, 1381, 1584 4 Gutanbac Shrine 0388, 1660, 2299

Hebra Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Hebra Mountains Shrines

Shrine Coorindates How to find 1 Otak Shrine 2 Eutoum Shrine 3 Tauyosipun Shrine 4 Rutafu-um Shrine 5 Sahirow Shrine 3354, 2387, 0361 6 Wao-os Shrine 7 Gatakis Shrine 3650, 1805, 0168 8 Oromuwak Shrine 9 Sisuran Shrine 10 Nouda Shrine 11 Orochium Shrine 1632, 2637, 0238 12 Oshozan-u Shrine 1405, 3677, 0288 13 Mayaotaki Shrine 0823, 3535, 0235 14 Mayausiy Shrine 15 Kiuyoyou Shrine 1106, 2089, 0104 Located by some trees northwest of the Hudson Sign on the main road.

Hebra Sky Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Ijo-o Shrine 3857, 2688, 0702 2 Kahatanaum Shrine 3249, 3430, 1347 3 Mayaumekis Shrine 2947, 2051, 0897 4 Taninoud Shrine 0801, 3406, 0949 5 Tenbez Shrine

Lanayru Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Lanayru Greatspring Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Joniu Shrine 2 Ihen-a Shrine 3787, 0577, 0486 3 Mogawak Shrine 3299, 0424, 0112 4 Apogek Shrine 3886, 0220, 0163 5 Yomizuk Shrine 4412, 0610, 0034

Lanayru Sky Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Jirutagumac Shrine 2916, 0533, 0951 2 Igoshon Shrine 3480, 0664, 1325

Lanayru Wetlands Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Jojon Shrine 1202, 0329, 0029 2 Tukarok Shrine 0915, 0250, 0034 3 Morok Shrine 1182, 0779, 0133 4 Jonsau Shrine 1736, 0015, 0025 5 Maoikes Shrine 6 Kurakat Shrine 7 Makasura Shrine 1770, 1050, 0166 8 O-ogim Shrine

Mount Lananyru Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Jogou Shrine 2 Zakusu Shrine 3 Jikais Shrine 4262, 1674, 0181 4 Adenamimik Shrine 5 Mayahisik Shrine 6 Zanmik Shrine 3469, 2180, 0148

Necluda Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

East Necluda Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Utojis Shrine You need to reach the northern entrance of the cave. 2 Tokiy Shrine Found inside the Oakle’s Navel Cave and you have to look for it toward the corner. 3 Joju-u-u Shrine 1516, 3576, 0142 4 Sifumim Shrine 2824, 3272, 0081 5 Bamitok Shrine 3097, 3204, 0081

Necluda Sky Shrines

Shrine Coordinates How to find 1 Kumamayn Shrine 2856, 2860, 1212 2 Ukoojisi Shrine 3 Yansamin Shrine 4 Josiu Shrine

West Necluda Shrines