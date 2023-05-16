Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom – All Shrine Locations And Map Coordinates

By Faizan Saif

Shrines have unsurprisingly returned to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom from the first game as mini-dungeon locations that can be completed for various rewards.

Completing a Shrine not only grants a Treasure that includes weapons and consumables but also unlocks a fast travel point to quickly move around the map.

There are 152 Shrines in total in Tears of the Kingdom. They are scattered across the map just as before but unlike the first game, you can now find Shrines both on the surface as well as in the sky.

You can, hence, expect to find several Shrines while exploring every region in the game. Below is a list of all Shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom alongside their map locations and coordinates.

Akalla Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Akalla Highland Shrines

Map locations for Akalla Highland Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Domizuin Shrine3305, 1443, 0426 
2Jochi-ihiga Shrine  
3Rasitakiwak Shrine4161, 1324, 0229 
4Gatanisis Shrine You can find it below the surface of the ledge.

Deep Akalla Shrines

Map locations for Deep Akalla Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Gemimik Shrine4521, 2126, 0001 
2Sinatanika Shrine3842, 2299, 0048 
3Jochi-iu Shrine4350, 2972, 0164 
4Rasiwak Shrine  
5Kamatukis Shrine3427, 3345, 0070 

Central Hyrule Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Central Hyrule Field Shrines

Map locations for Central Hyrule Field Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Serutabomac Shrine0180, 1170, 0280 
2Sepapa Shrine0222, 1097, 0026 
3Sinakawak Shrine1413, 0756, 0089 
4Ishodag Shrine0880, 0422, 0049 
5Kyonosis Shrine0205, 0370, 0027 
6Yamiyo Shrine0342, 0481, 0029 
7Ren-iz Shrine0747, 0823, 0081 
8Susuyai Shrine0785, 0434, 0018 
9Jiosin Shrine0240, 0370, 0027 
10Mayachin Shrine0705, 0868, 0031 
11Teniten Shrine0075, 1115, 0021 
12Tajikats Shrine0344, 1009, 0016 
13Kamizun Shrine0177, 1557, 0023 
14Kyokugon Shrine0716, 1548, 0006 
15Tsutsu-um Shrine1423, 1349, 0068 
16Riogok Shrine1440, 1616, 0089 

Central Hyrule Ridge Shrines

Map locations for Central Hyrule Ridge Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Runakit Shrine2532, 1171, 0177 
2Taki-Ihaban Shrine1830, 1194, 0147 
3Makurukis Shrine2874, 0629, 0233 
4Sonapan Shrine1921, 0357, 0228 
5Usazum Shrine  
6Turakawak Shrine3496, 0197, 0066 
7Gasas Shrine  
8Iun-orok Shrine  
9Ikatak Shrine  

Central Hyrule Sky Shrines

Map locations for Central Hyrule Sky Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Siyamotsus Shrine  
2Rakashog Shrine1715, 2119, 1149 
3Jinodok Shrine  

Elden Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Elden Sky Shrines

Map locations for Elden Sky Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Kadaunar Shrine1882, 1202, 1251 
2Natak Shrine3669, 1488, 1157 
3Gikaku Shrine  

Elden Surface Shrines

Map locations for Elden Surface Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Minetak Shrine  
2Jiotak Shrine  
3Isisim Shrine1841, 2841, 0363 
4Sibajitak Shrine2399, 3269, 0402 
5Kimayat Shrine2871, 3625, 0239 
6Marakuguc Shrine1761, 2508, 0437 
7Sitsum Shrine2358, 2602, 0790 
8Momosik Shrine  
9Timawak Shrine1798, 1635, 0311 
10Moshapin Shrine  
11Mayachideg Shrine3062, 1817, 0216 

Faron Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Faron Grasslands Shrines

Map locations for Faron Grasslands Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Ishokin Shrine  
2Utsushok Shrine  

Faron Sky Shrines

Map locations for Faron Sky Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Joku-usin Shrine1070, 3342, 0785 
2Joku-u Shrine1372, 3336, 0428 

Gerudo Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Gerudo Desert Shrines

Map locations for Gerudo Desert Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Miryotanog Shrine  
2Soryotanong Shrine3887, 2956, 0125 
3Mayatat Shrine3283, 2517, 0023 
4Chichim Shrine  
5Irasak Shrine  
6Karahatag Shrine3726, 3625, 0043 
7Siwakama Shrine  
8Kitawak Shrine  
9Motsusis Shrine  

Gerudo Highlands Shrines

Map locations for Gerudo Highlands Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Otutsum Shrine4470, 0669, 0509 
2Mayamatis Shrine4636, 1513, 0452 
3Kudanisar Shrine  
4Rotsumamu Shrine  
5Turakmik Shrine  
6Suariwak Shrine  

Great Hyrule Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Great Hyrule Forest Shrines

Map locations for Great Hyrule Forest Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Kikakin Shrine0389, 2740, 0287 
2Sikukuu Shrine0696, 2792, 0225 
3Sakunbomar Shrine0165, 2313, 0178 
4Musanokir Shrine0409, 2129, 0143 
5Pupunke Shrine  
6Ninjis Shrine0352, 1900, 0178 

Great Sky Island Shrines

Map locations for Great Sky Island Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Ukouh Shrine0274, 0193, 1460 
2In-isa Shrine0027, 1503, 1408 
3Nachoyah Shrine0709, 1381, 1584 
4Gutanbac Shrine0388, 1660, 2299 

Hebra Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Hebra Mountains Shrines

Map locations for Hebra Mountains Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoorindatesHow to find
1Otak Shrine  
2Eutoum Shrine  
3Tauyosipun Shrine  
4Rutafu-um Shrine  
5Sahirow Shrine3354, 2387, 0361 
6Wao-os Shrine  
7Gatakis Shrine3650, 1805, 0168 
8Oromuwak Shrine  
9Sisuran Shrine  
10 Nouda Shrine  
11 Orochium Shrine1632, 2637, 0238 
12 Oshozan-u Shrine1405, 3677, 0288 
13 Mayaotaki Shrine0823, 3535, 0235 
14 Mayausiy Shrine  
15 Kiuyoyou Shrine1106, 2089, 0104Located by some trees northwest of the Hudson Sign on the main road.

Hebra Sky Shrines

Map locations for Hebra Sky Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Ijo-o Shrine3857, 2688, 0702 
2Kahatanaum Shrine3249, 3430, 1347 
3Mayaumekis Shrine2947, 2051, 0897 
4Taninoud Shrine0801, 3406, 0949 
5Tenbez Shrine  

Lanayru Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

Lanayru Greatspring Shrines

Map locations for Lanayru Greatspring Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Joniu Shrine  
2Ihen-a Shrine3787, 0577, 0486 
3Mogawak Shrine3299, 0424, 0112 
4Apogek Shrine3886, 0220, 0163 
5Yomizuk Shrine4412, 0610, 0034 

Lanayru Sky Shrines

Map locations for Lanayru Sky Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Jirutagumac Shrine2916, 0533, 0951 
2Igoshon Shrine3480, 0664, 1325 

Lanayru Wetlands Shrines

Map locations for Lanayru Wetlands Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Jojon Shrine1202, 0329, 0029 
2Tukarok Shrine0915, 0250, 0034 
3Morok Shrine1182, 0779, 0133 
4Jonsau Shrine1736, 0015, 0025 
5Maoikes Shrine  
6Kurakat Shrine  
7Makasura Shrine1770, 1050, 0166 
8O-ogim Shrine  

Mount Lananyru Shrines

Map locations for Mount Lanayru Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Jogou Shrine  
2Zakusu Shrine  
3Jikais Shrine4262, 1674, 0181 
4Adenamimik Shrine  
5Mayahisik Shrine  
6Zanmik Shrine3469, 2180, 0148 

Necluda Shrine locations in Tears of the Kingdom

East Necluda Shrines

Map locations for East Necluda Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Utojis Shrine You need to reach the northern entrance of the cave.
2Tokiy Shrine Found inside the Oakle’s Navel Cave and you have to look for it toward the corner.
3Joju-u-u Shrine1516, 3576, 0142 
4Sifumim Shrine2824, 3272, 0081 
5Bamitok Shrine3097, 3204, 0081 

Necluda Sky Shrines

Map locations for Necluda Sky Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Kumamayn Shrine2856, 2860, 1212 
2Ukoojisi Shrine  
3Yansamin Shrine  
4Josiu Shrine  

West Necluda Shrines

Map locations for West Necluda Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom
ShrineCoordinatesHow to find
1Susub Shrine  
2Jochisiu Shrine  
3Jiukoum Shrine0869, 2279, 0141 
4Eshos Shrine1569, 1948, 0157Located on the eastern side of the Dueling Peaks, northwest of the broken Big Twin Bridge.

Related Topics
About the Author
Faizan Saif

My love for games started after I played COD2 and became obsessed. We conquered national events and became one of the best in the COD franchise. I deeply connect with FPS games and love to ...