Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Zora’s Domain Location

All the towns and settlements where the people of Hyrule are taking refuge are crucial to Link’s adventures. One of the main settlements in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is Zora’s Domain. You will find a lot of important points and quests in the Zora Domain.

We have prepared this guide to help you reach the Zora Domain in Zelda TotK and information about other important things in this area.

Zora Domain location in Zelda TotK

The settlement is in the eastern part of Hyrule. Zora’s Domain can be located in Hyrule’s Lanayru Great Spring Region. Look for a large circular structure on your map between Mikao Lake and Roto Lake, northwest of the East Reservoir Lake in Lanayru Great Spring Region.

This round structure you see is Zora’s Domain. The exact coordinates for Zora’s Domain are 3297, 0461, and 0139. The closest Fast Travel Point for Zora’s Domain is the Mogawak Shrine, located directly underneath Zora’s Domain in Zelda TotK.

You need to unlock the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower to reveal this part of the map. You must head to the town from Roto Lake and cross the Great Zora Bridge to get to Zora’s Domain.

Zora’s Domain points of interest

The Coral Reef general store is the main place you need to know of in Zora Domain. You can buy the following items from this store in Zelda TotK:

Hylian Rice (12 Rupees)

Swift Violet (40 Rupees)

Splash Fruit (10 Rupees)

Hylian Tomato (16 Rupees)

Salmon (80 Rupees)

Might Carp (40 Rupees)

Armored Carp (40 Rupees)

5x Arrows (20 Rupees)

You can also find the Seabed Inn in Zora’s Domain, where you can rent a room to rest and replenish your health. There is also a Goddess Statue in Zora’s Domain, where players can bring four Light of Blessings to get more hearts or increase their stamina.

Along with the Goddess Statue are also the Sidon and Link statues. For the castle, you can find the Throne Room, where you can meet Zora and her staff, along with the Infirmary, where you can meet Zora’s soldiers in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Under Zora’s Domain, there is a large cave and chasm. The path to the cave under Zora’s Domain is behind the waterfall just in front of Zora’s Domain. You can find your way from the cave into the chasm that leads into the depths.

Zora’s Domain quests

Zora’s Domain in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a rich place as far as the main story of Zora’s Domain goes. The settlement has three main story quests, namely “The Sludge Covered Statue,” “Sidon of the Zora,” and “Restoring the Zora Armor.” You can get all these quests from NPC Yona.

You can also find two side quests besides these main story quests in Zora’s Domain. The first side mission, “A Token of Friendship,” is obtained from Yona, and the second side quest, “The Never Ending Lecture,” can be obtained from the NPC Chroma.