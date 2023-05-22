Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Eshos Shrine Walkthrough

The Eshos Shrine is one of the easiest Shrines to complete in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

It is a fun little experiment with a shield that not only unlocks the Shrine but teaches you another thing you can use your shield for.

Let us look at how you can unlock the Eshos Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Eshos Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Eshos Shrine is located in the West Necluda Region, more specifically on the Dueling Peak towards the East. Its exact coordinates are 1566, -1945, 0157.

Since the Shrine is located at a height on the Dueling Peaks, there are two ways to get to the Eshos Shrine.

The first one is by climbing up the side of the mountain and the second one is by using Sky Island Pieces that fall from above. You can roam around the area for a bit and you will surely come across one.

You can stand on top of the piece and use Recall. Once it reaches maximum height, you can jump off and glide towards the Eshos Shrine.

How to complete the Eshos Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Eshos Shrine requires you to complete the Combat Training: Shields activity. As soon as you enter the shrine there will be a stone robot in the center and a couple of shields towards the left side.

If you have a good enough shield, let’s say a Strong Zonite Sheild, you can use that or you can use the given ones as well. The challenge is pretty self-explanatory and you will be given clear instructions as well.



What you have to do is to parry the projectiles coming your way back towards the Stone Robots. None of the other attacks will work and bounding their attacks back on them is the only way to defeat them.

Press ZL to ready your shield and once the projectile is coming your way, time it right and press A as soon as the projectile hits the shield to reflect it back toward the robot. After the first one hits successfully, another robot will appear.

Rinse and repeat to take both of them down. Once they are defeated, the gate at the back will open, giving you access to the chest containing the Mighty Zonite Shield and unlocking the Eshos Shrine.