Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Sisuran Shrine Walkthrough

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Sisuran Shrine is one of the blessing shrines. All shrines, or nearly most Shrines on the Surface, are blessing Shrines. But this shrine also requires you to complete a Crystal Shrine quest to unlock in Zelda TotK.

Since it is a blessing Shrine, you can complete it quickly with the help of Fire Fruits. This guide will discuss where to find the Sisuran Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find Sisuran Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Sisuran Shrine in Zelda TotK is in the Hebra Mountains, northwest of the Pikida Stonegrove SkyView Tower (-2304, 3066, 0433).

You can either travel to the Shrine or glide toward it using the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower. Once you reach the Sisuran Shrine, you will get a task to find the shrine crystal. The laser beam will direct you to the crystal in Zelda TotK and start the North Hebra Mountain Crystal shrine quest.

The crystal is attached to a massive piece of ice right in the opposite direction of the shrine. Once you reach it, you will know that the massive ice piece is the Frost Talus. Now to get the crystal, you must beat the Frost Talus.

When the Frost Talus is down, you can collect the Crystal using Ultrahand and take it back to the shrine. Put the crystal in front of the shrine, and its entrance will open.

How to complete Sisuran Shrine in Zelda: TotK

As you already know, it is a blessing shrine, so you are not required to do anything once you enter it. You can simply move towards the chest inside the Sisuran shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to get the Sapphire.

After that, simply interact with the shrine altar to receive the Light of Blessing. Simply doing that will complete the Sisuran Shrine in Zelda TotK.