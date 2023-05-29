Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Rutafu-Um Shrine Walkthrough

Rutafu-Um Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a hidden shrine in the Hebra region. This shrine is inside a cave, which is challenging to find, just like other Shrine locations. The Rutafu-Um shrine is also a blessing Shrine paired with a shrine quest that you must complete.

The only tricky part in completing this shrine is finding it. This guide will help you reach the Rutafu-Um Shrine and complete the Shrine quest without using excessive resources.

Where to find The Rutafu-Um Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The Rutafu-Um Shrine (-2996, 3102, 0514) is in the Hebra region, northeast of Pikida Skyview Tower, near Selmie’s Spot.

If you met Selmie, then you just need to go North from her spot, and you will discover the Hebra Mountains Northwest Cave.

Rutafu-Um Shrine in Zelda TotK is hidden inside a cave. To reach the Shrine, you will have to jump inside the cave, and while you are gliding down, make sure you find the small tunnel in the South.

You will find a cave frog here, kill him and secure the rewards. When you land inside the large cave, you will see a pond of freezing water, some Bokoblins at the back of the cave, and a chest in an ice crystal. The chest contains three wing devices that’ll be handy in completing the shrine quest in Tears of the Kingdom.

You can defeat the Bokoblins fast if you use the Fire Fruit bomb by throwing it inside the campfire and then attacking them with a spear. The Fire Fruit bomb will deal much damage to them, and killing them will be a piece of cake afterward.

After killing all the Bokoblins, the next step is to start the shrine quest, “The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal.” This will automatically start once you interact with the Shrine. Like other quests, you can complete it by finding the crystal and returning it to the shrine.

Take the Shrine Crystal toward the green pointer. Doing so will initiate a short cutscene, and the Rutafu-Um shrine will be ready to be activated in Zelda TOTK.

How to complete the Rutafu-Um shrine in Zelda: TotK

Rutafu-Um Shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a blessing shine, meaning completing the shrine quest is enough to receive the blessing. Inside the shrine, you will receive two pairs and a light of blessing that you can use to increase the heart containers or stamina vessels in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.