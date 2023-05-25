Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Motsusis Shrine Walkthrough

The Motsusis Shrine is a unique Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the sense that you have solve a complex maze of several turns and twists.

This is part of Rauru’s Blessing, meaning that the only puzzle here is the challenge to reach the Shrine. Here is how you can easily do that in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to find the Motsusis Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can come across the Motsusis Shrine by visiting the South Lomei Labyrinth in Tears of the Kingdom. The Shrine is basically located inside the maze as marked on the map below at coordinates -1793, -3485, and 0045.

To reach the Motsusis Shrine, start moving southwest from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. Head through the Champion’s Gate on your left and you will reach the labyrinth.

How to solve the Motsusis Shrine puzzle in Zelda: TotK

You have to find your way through the maze to solve the Motsusis Shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

For this purpose, you can also use the roof of the maze. This can prove to be a little vexing, so we will tell you the route you need to take through the maze to reach the Shrine.

Method 1

To use the roof of the maze you will need to climb on top of the pillar to the northern side of the maze. From there jump and glide toward the maze’s left wall as shown below.

When on the wall, move towards the lights and you will find a chasm to your left in the middle of the Labyrinth. Jump down and use your glider to cushion your fall. On the ground stay clear of the red patches because these deal damage when you walk or stand in them.

Next to the patches, there is a way to the left that will lead to a hall and some stairs to the left and a fall after the stairs. The fall is high so use your glider here to land safely. To the left, you will find the shrine.

Method 2

The second way is that you reach the front of the maze. There will be a camp there as well. Near the camp will be a journal entry that states that he is doing research on the labyrinth and has left acorns and nuts as he moves to the center of the maze. The Shrine is also in the center of the maze.

To reach the shrine, take the right path and continue along the way and take a right. After that move along and pass through the red growth. Next to the red growth, there will be a set of stairs to the left.

Take the stairs and take the left and later move through the growth before taking a right. After that take the left path. At the end of the path, take a right and you will find a meshed window in front of you.

From the window take the left path. Later take the right path towards the dune. You can either jump over the dune or clear it using the Korok-Frond Guster.

After passing through the dune, move on, past the growth, and take the second right. You will find a corridor going left. After that move straight and left on the path with the smudged wall.

Move forward and take a right and left. To the left, there will be stairs moving up. Move down the stairs in front and take a right. At the end of the path, there will be a dune that you can clear with the Guster.

Take a left from the dune, move up the stairs, glide in a straight line, and pass the red growth. There will be another growth which is larger than the previous one. Use the left wall to climb over the growth.

After that move straight through the next growth and use the right wall for the third one. After the growth, turn to the right path, and from there turn left, down the stairs and jump down. The shrine will be to the left. The whole route through the maze is as follows.