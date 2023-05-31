Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Maoikes Shrine Walkthrough

Not all shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom require Link to solve puzzles or fight the hordes of enemies to earn their blessings. Some shrines simply reward Link for his curiosity and his will to explore every nook and cranny. Maoikes shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom falls in the latter category. Link only needs to find and enter this shrine to receive Rauru’s blessing.

Make sure to cook a lot of Hearty Meals to survive an enemy encampment on your way to Maoikes shrine.

Where to find the Maoikes Shrine in Zelda: TotK

Maoikes Shrine in Zelda TotK is hidden inside Bone Pond East Cave in Lanayru region. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map, and it is to the Southwest of Zora River and West of Tabahal Woods.

Enter the cave from its West exit to find the Maoikes shrine faster. Bone Pond East Cave coordinates on the map are 2210, 0101, 0072.

How to solve Maoikes Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The west exit of the cave has an enemy camp which can pose a serious threat to Link, if not aptly prepared. Ignore the enemies and climb the Bone structure right in front of the exit. Use the Ascend ability to reach the top of the bone structure present above the first one.

As soon as you reach the top of the giant vertebrae, turn left to find the Maoikes shrine. Interact with the zonai mechanism to activate the shrine and enter it. Maoikes shrine is another blessing shrine that rewards Link for exploration and finding it.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Open a treasure chest in the center of the shrine to obtain a Diamond. Interact with the statue of Rauru and Sonia to obtain a Light of Blessing. This will mark the end of the Maoikes shrine in Zelda TotK.