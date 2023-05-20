Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Bamitok Shrine Walkthrough

The Bamitok Shrine is one of those hidden shrines that you can discover in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

These shrines are present inside those terrains which are either guarded or hard to come by. So you should take time exploring all shrines that you come across in Tears of the Kingdom.

These shrines will test your abilities and once you complete the challenges there they will be marked on your map as fast travel points.

That being said, the Bamitok Shrine is present in a cave that has an entry point from the east side of Mount Dunsel. So to get to this particular shrine you will have to figure out the way through the cave, evade the enemy attacks, and reach the upper level to finally unearth the entrance.

Where to find the Bamitok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You can enter the Bamitok Shrine in two different ways in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For the first method, you have to find a certain cave in Mount Dunsel.

The coordinates are 3290, -3376, 0067 in the East Neculda region. You just have to move north from the Gogobi Shores to find the Shrine.

Similarly, you can also come across this cave if you go east from the Lurelin Village. So after entering the cave, you can come to these precise coordinates 3095, -3210, 0082.

How to solve/open/complete the Bamitok Shrine in Zelda: TotK

The only way to reach the Bamitok shrine is by entering Mount Dunsel Cave. In the cave, you will have to turn left cut the wines then enter the lower level.

There you need to make your way through the enemies inside and reach the upper level where you can chop some vines to finally enter the Bamitok Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Once you are inside the Bamitok Shrine you will see that there is a straightforward path with some stairway that leads you directly to the chest in the middle.

There is no puzzle or challenge that you need to complete in this shrine either. Its relatively simpler as the only challenge you will have to overcome is to find the Bamitok Shrine itself in Zelda: Totk.

So make your way towards it by moving up the stairs and unlocking the chest. In doing so you will receive a Big Battery as a reward.

After that, you can simply proceed forward and move past the stairs to reach the green altar at the end. There will be four large pillars surrounding it so it should not be hard to miss in Tears of the Kingdom.