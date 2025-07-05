How To Get Mottled Necklace Talisman In Elden Ring

Mottled Necklace is a talisman in Elden Ring that vastly improves resistance against a plethora of status ailments. A vividly colored accoutrement precious to Ancestral Followers, this necklace is actually a budding horn of an ancestral spirit.

Mottled Necklace has three variants in Elden Ring, all of which are scattered across the map. In this guide, we will help you acquire all three and tell you how to use them to prevent yourself from getting afflicted by a lot of ailments.

Mottled Necklace Location in Elden Ring

The base variant of Mottled Necklace in Elden Ring can be found on the ledge of a broken bridge leading to Nokron, the Eternal City.

However, this area can’t be accessed by going to Nokron via the normal path, which involves killing Starscourge Radahn and dropping down a huge crater.

The bridge with this necklace is cut off and can only be accessed via a teleporter in the Four Belfries. Go to the northwest of Liurnia to find the Four Belfries.

Go to the top of the Belfries to collect an Imbued Sword Key. You can also obtain one from either the Academy of Raya Lucaria or by completing the puzzle of Sellia, Town of Sorcery.

Use the Imbued Sword Key on the teleporter titled “Night Sky Unceasing”. Once you reach Nokron, use the platforms to drop down.

Go to the other side of the bridge and interact with the corpse to collect the Mottled Necklace in Elden Ring.

Mottled Necklace +1 Location

To find the Mottled Necklace +1, visit Nokron via the normal route. Defeat Starscourge Radahn and go to the marked location in Mistwood to drop down into a large crater.

This will lead you to Nokron, the Eternal City. Make your way to the Ancestral Woods site of grace. From the site of grace, turn back and go forward until you come across a congregation of Ancestral Followers near an altar.

Go to the right of the altar and climb the slope to the right. This will take you to the top of a building. Turn left and interact with the dead body at the end of a pillar to collect the Mottled Necklace 1 in Elden Ring.

Mottled Necklace +2 Location in Elden Ring

Mottled Necklace +2 is exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring. To find this necklace, travel to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh.

FYI To reach the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, use the Specimen Storehouse site of grace and reach the infirmary. It will lead you to the West Rampart site of grace. Follow the path on the bridge and use the elevator to enter the Ancient Ruins Rauh.

Go to the Ancient Ruins, the West site of grace. From the site of grace, go forward and climb the stairs to enter the ruins.

Turn right to go further up and then follow the path to find the lift at the end. Use the lift to go up and go forward to reach a small pond with some Divine Warrior enemies.

Instead of going into the cave, jump on the platform to the left and go to its left ledge to find a Spiritspring Seal.

Break the rocks to unlock the Spiritspring of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Use the Torrent to drop down and then jump to the other side.

Climb the stairs and open the treasure chest at the end of the stairs to collect the Mottled Necklace 2 in Elden Ring.

Mottled Necklace Stats and Uses

Mottled Necklace in Elden Ring increases the Immunity, Robustness, and Focus stats by 40. The +1 variant increases these stats by 60, while the +2 variant increases all of these stats by 100.

Immunity raises your defense against Poison and Scarlet Rot. Robustness provides you with increased defense against Hemorrhage and Frostbite.

Focus grants you resistance against Sleep and Madness. This makes the Mottled Necklace an important choice against the bosses and enemies that inflict these status ailments upon players.

All of these Mottled Necklace variants weigh 0.9, and they can be sold for 1000, 2000, and 3000 Runes, respectively.