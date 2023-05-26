Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mayanas Shrine Walkthrough

Mayanas shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the Lanayru Sky region shrines. Among all shrine locations in Zelda: ToTk involving a shrine quest, most shrines don’t include any puzzles once the players enter them. However, the Mayanas shrine requires players to complete a shrine quest for opening and offers a shrine challenge/puzzle once they enter it.

Where to find the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: TotK

You will find the Mayanas shrine close to Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. Launch yourself from the tower and use a paraglider to head towards the northeast. Our destination island is far above the other islands in the area, so you have to use some air vehicles to achieve that height.

For this purpose, land on the first island upon reaching the archipelago. Pick the rocket from the surface and attach it to the Zonai flying vehicle on the right. Exchange the first flying vehicle with another on the second island ahead. This automobile will allow you to reach Shrine Island successfully in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to open the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Mayanas shrine does not appear and is open as usual shrines do when you examine it. Instead, you will be directed to seek the crystal and offer it to the shrine. With this starts The South Lanayru Sky Crystal shrine quest.

This quest again requires you to find the crystal and bring it back to the shrine entrance to open it in Zelda TotK. As you offer the glowing crystal, the shrine quest is automatically completed. The shrine appears right in front of you, ready to be explored.

Mayanas Shrine The Ice Guides You puzzle solution

In the first room, you can notice a few Ice fruit plants around the water pool. Using the fruit from the plants, make an ice cube out of the water. Now pick the cubical ice plate from the water surface and bring it to the edge of the next platform using Ultrahand in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Note the movement of the target at some distance, and push the ice plate such that it hits the target. If it doesn’t work for the first time, you can make another cube from water. A successful hit will open the barred gate to the next room.

The shrine altar is right on the slight left wall of this room. But if you want to loot the treasure chest, move a little forward to the next area. This target-plate mechanism is similar to the first one. Push the metal plate on the iron platform to hit the horizontal target, opening another large gate.

Go ahead toward the chest to obtain the Mighty Zonaite Shield. Finally, return to the previous area of the room and receive a soul-purifying Light of Blessing from the altar of the Mayanas shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.